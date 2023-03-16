The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 6 all-state boys basketball team.
Hayfield’s 6’2” senior point guard Daryl (DJ) Holloway is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Hayfield head coach Carlos Poindexter is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.
Holloway, the Region 6C POY, averaged 13.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game this season for the Hawks. He has committed to playing college basketball at Division II Belmont Abbey College (NC).
Head Coach Poindexter guided Hayfield to a second straight Class 6 state championship with a 30-1 record. The Hawks earned their repeat with a 52-41 win over Patriot in the finals. Poindexter’s Hawks posted a 75-3 record the past three seasons and a 62-1 record since the start of the 2021-22 season.
Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.
Each All-State selection committee comprises eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).
FIRST TEAM
DJ Holloway Hayfield 2023
Tavarres Riley Freedom (Woodbridge) 2024
jordan Scott South Lakes 2025
Ethan Ward Landstown 2023
David King Hayfield 2023
Nasir Coleman Patriot 2023
Kareem Stagg Oscar Smith 2025
Margad Choijilsuren Fairfax 2023
Player of the Year: DJ Holloway Hayfield 2023
Coach of the Year: Carlos Poindexter Hayfield
SECOND TEAM
Greg Jones Hayfield 2023
Jay Randall Patriot 2023
Larry Williams Oscar Smith 2024
Aiden Billings South Lakes 2024
Brandon Edozie Forest Park 2025
Miles Franklin James Madison 2024
DJ Thomas Edison 2024
Kye Robinson Alexandria 2024
