The Virginia High School League announces its 2023 Class 6 all-state boys basketball team.

Hayfield’s 6’2” senior point guard Daryl (DJ) Holloway is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Hayfield head coach Carlos Poindexter is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.

Holloway, the Region 6C POY, averaged 13.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game this season for the Hawks. He has committed to playing college basketball at Division II Belmont Abbey College (NC).

Head Coach Poindexter guided Hayfield to a second straight Class 6 state championship with a 30-1 record. The Hawks earned their repeat with a 52-41 win over Patriot in the finals. Poindexter’s Hawks posted a 75-3 record the past three seasons and a 62-1 record since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team.

Each All-State selection committee comprises eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).

FIRST TEAM

DJ Holloway Hayfield 2023

Tavarres Riley Freedom (Woodbridge) 2024

jordan Scott South Lakes 2025

Ethan Ward Landstown 2023

David King Hayfield 2023

Nasir Coleman Patriot 2023

Kareem Stagg Oscar Smith 2025

Margad Choijilsuren Fairfax 2023

Player of the Year: DJ Holloway Hayfield 2023

Coach of the Year: Carlos Poindexter Hayfield

SECOND TEAM

Greg Jones Hayfield 2023

Jay Randall Patriot 2023

Larry Williams Oscar Smith 2024

Aiden Billings South Lakes 2024

Brandon Edozie Forest Park 2025

Miles Franklin James Madison 2024

DJ Thomas Edison 2024

Kye Robinson Alexandria 2024

