Much to the relief of his players, Nate Murphy informed the Hylton High School football team Thursday night at their annual banquet that he planned to return for a fourth season as the program's head coach.
But in addition to coaching the Bulldogs, Murphy plans to run for public office next year. He declined to specify the type of office, but said he will formally announce his decision Jan. 17, 2023.
For the first time in Hylton's 31 years fielding a varsity football team, the Bulldogs finished 0-10 in 2022. It was also only the Bulldogs' fourth losing season.
A number of factors contributed to the winless season, including injuries, transfers, inexperience and overall low numbers.
Murphy listed three reasons for deciding to return as Hylton's coach.
By going 0-10, he said he didn't want "anyone thinking [he] was fired or that [he] was quitting because of it."
Murphy also said he wanted to come back for the players. They wanted him to stay.
"I had no less than 20 returning players come ask about rumors I was getting fired [or] leaving," Murphy said.
The Gar-Field High School graduate said the third reason for returning was "his personal stubbornness to leave the Hylton community as good or better than when I became the head football coach. [I] still have some work to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.