Nazir Armstrong did it all for Woodbridge on Friday night as the Vikings went on the road to beat Hylton 28–6.
Armstrong scored three different ways and was a part of all four Woodbridge touchdowns. To start things off, the senior quarterback caught a 23-yard touchdown from AJ McDuffie on a pitch-back, giving Woodbridge a 7–0 first-quarter lead. Armstrong then took a keeper in from the goal line early in the second quarter to put the Vikings up 14–0.
With 35 seconds remaining in the first half, the senior scored his third touchdown of the night on a hard-earned four-yard run. Woodbridge led 21–6 going into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter from both sides, Armstrong threw his first touchdown to complete the trifecta. Manasseh Peprah hauled in a pass off Armstrong’s hand for a 40-yard touchdown reception.
Overall, Armstrong finished with 10 completions for 162 passing yards, 46 rushing yards on 10 attempts and one reception for 24 yards.
Woodbridge’s defense deserves a ton of credit as well for shutting out the Hylton offense and holding them to less than 100 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs only score came on defense, recovering a bad snap by Woodbridge in the end zone for a touchdown.
Senior defensive end Angelo Jewell led the charge on defense for Woodbridge, wreaking havoc on Hylton’s passing attack. Jewell had three sacks on the night, including one on a big 4th-and-20 in the fourth quarter.
“He listens to coaching and does everything that’s asked of him,” Woodbridge head coach Gary Wortham Sr. said after the game in reference to Jewell. “We had great practices all week and the boys came out and executed tonight.”
“We’re going to continue working hard,” he added.
Although they couldn’t get anything going on offense, Hylton’s defense had multiple shining moments. Junior TJ Hines, who led the team in tackles, was credited with Hylton’s lone touchdown, and the Bulldogs also had interceptions from junior Jonathan Aleem and junior Dasan Chenault.
Woodbridge improved to 5–4 with the win and 4-1 in the Cardinal District. They’ll look to extend their win streak to three games this coming week at rival Gar-Field to close out the regular season.
Hylton, now 5–4 overall and 3-2 in the district, will play at Forest Park this coming week.
