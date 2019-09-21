It literally happened so fast if one blinked it might have been missed.

Nineteen seconds after Battlefield pulled within 9-7 against Woodbridge by capping a 14-play drive with a touchdown, Woodbridge quarterback Nazir Armstrong found receiver Kyree Duplessis on a slant route near the middle of the field.

Duplessis took the short pass and raced 78 yards for a touchdown that enabled the Vikings to seize momentum again while expanding a lead they never relinquished Friday night in a 23-7 non-conference victory over the visiting Bobcats.

Woodbridge (1-2) notched a much-needed victory, particularly following the sting of losing an overtime game to Patriot last week.

“This gives us a spark,” Woodbridge coach Gary Wortham said. “After the Patriot game, we talked about how much we needed this one. We plan to play in the post-season, so we needed this one to get us into the bracket. I was proud of the way the defense played, much improved over the last two weeks.”

The long-anticipated return of LSU-commit Antoine Sampah to bolster the Vikings’ secondary will have to wait at least another week as Sampah, who had off-season surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, stood on the sidelines in his No. 4 jersey but no pads while cheering on his teammates.

When asked what the timetable was for Sampah’s return, Wortham replied, “He will return very shortly.” Wortham said the team should benefit soon from not only Sampah’s return, but that of their offensive firebrand, A. J. McDuffie, although Wortham was not specific as to when either would return.

While Battlefield (1-2) notched two interceptions against Armstrong, his athleticism proved to be too much for the Bobcats as he completed 7 of 18 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns, while carrying 14 times for 55 yards.

Another benefit for Woodbridge was the play of its special teams’ unit. Wortham noted the Bobcats never started a drive with good field position, mainly because of the kickoff ability of senior Charles Martin and the punting prowess of senior Carter Gilley.

“Carter Gilley was one of several players who were banged up in the preseason and his punts were pretty incredible tonight to put them in poor field position and Martin’s kickoffs were good as well. It’s a credit to [the special teams’ coaches] for the work they put in with our kickers and punters.”

Duplessis also shined on special teams as he twice notched punt returns of more than 20 yards. That included the one that immediately preceded his 78-yard TD catch, which was really a short pass but resulted in a long gain, thanks to Duplessis’ speed.

But when asked to talk about the catch, Duplessis was quick to deflect the praise away from himself.

“It was really more of a team effort,” Duplessis said. “It was a great effort by the o-[offensive]line to get me open so Nazir could find me on the slant. Once he found me on the slant, it was really easy to go all the way down and make the touchdown.”

Duplessis, who caught three passes for 126 yards, noted that he and Armstrong stayed after practice recently to work on their chemistry and “I think it paid off tonight.”

Battlefield’s only touchdown came after a fake punt on which Eddie Ostrander ran for 40 yards before eventually taking it in from the 3.

Woodbridge opened the scoring by pinning Battlefield running back Matt Binkowski in the end zone for a four-yard loss that resulted in a safety that made it 2-0.

Just before the first quarter ended, Woodbridge recovered a fumbled punt at the Battlefield 5 and Armstrong ran it in from the 3 five plays later to make it 9-0.

Armstrong also tacked on Woodbridge’s final touchdown with a 5-yard run early in the third quarter.

BATTLEFIELD (1-2) 0 7 0 0 – 7

WOODBRIDGE (1-2) 9 7 7 0 – 23

FIRST QUARTER

W—Safety (Defense tackled Battlefield running back Binkowski in end zone), 5:06

W—Armstrong 3 run (Martin kick), :22

SECOND QUARTER

B—Ostrander 3 run (Bruot kick), 2:34

W—Duplessis 78 pass from Armstrong (Martin kick), 2:15

THIRD QUARTER

W—Armstrong 5 run (Martin kick), 8:04

Missed Field Goal—Bruot, 35

Individual statistics

Rushing—Battlefield, McCarthy 14-66, Richards 7-48, Binkowski 6-26, Ostrander 3-44, Jones 1-4, Haywood 1-1; Woodbridge, Bowen 19-61, Armstrong 13-55, Bowers 4-19, Tana 2-13, Ampong 2-2, Duplessis 1-1.

Passing—Battlefield, Ostrander 5-13-2-69; Woodbridge, Armstrong 7-18-2-161.

Receiving—Battlefield, Binkowski 2-29, Jones 1-28, Williams 1-9, Hong 1-3; Woodbridge, Duplessis 3-126, King 2-29, Tama 1-9, Bowen 1-0.