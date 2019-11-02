Stonewall Jackson quarterback Dashon Reeves was running the wrong way. Things like that tend to happen when being chased by Patriot defensive lineman Tyler Negron.
Reeves summoned the courage to reverse course on the final play of Friday night’s game, hoping to find an open man downfield. It was too late. Negron dropped Reeves to the ground, the weight of his 6-foot-3, 275-pound frame knocking the ball loose in the process. The senior snatched it off the turf and held it high above his head for everyone to see. The clock read 0:00 and the score remained unchanged, signaling an emphatic end to Patriot’s 20-13 victory.
The win kept the Pioneers (8-1, 4-0) unbeaten within the Cedar Run District and locked up at least a share of the district title for the fourth consecutive year. It also put a bow on a week Negron is likely to remember for a long time.
It started with food poisoning and ended with a college commitment and two sacks Friday night, part of an energized Patriot defense that held the Raiders to 143 yards of total offense.
“We prepared for this,” senior defensive back Bryce Jackson said. “Our D-lineman stepped up and kept making plays Tyler coming back from being sick, doing his thing. We were just in sync on defense.”
Negron blames the deviled eggs, which he piled onto the last of his three plates Tuesday night during a dinner with his fellow seniors and their families at a local buffet-style restaurant. He also blames teammate Evan Kelley, who convinced him to finish off a meal that included steak, potatoes, macaroni, chicken, and cranberry sauce with…eggs?
Negron awoke Wednesday to the unwelcome and hopefully unsurprising feeling of pain and regret. His symptoms might sound familiar to anyone whose eyes have ever been bigger than their stomachs: vomiting, cold sweats, and a fever. We’ve all been there, kid.
“It just ruined me,” he said. “It was rough.”
Negron missed school Wednesday and Thursday, eventually visiting a doctor for some much-needed fluids. He was back in school Friday, unwilling to allow his gluttony to keep him from playing against Stonewall Jackson. He returned with a normal body temperature, a better idea of how to handle a buffet on an empty stomach, and a decision on where he plans to attend college.
At 8:04 a.m. Friday morning, Negron took to Twitter to announce his verbal commitment to attend and play football for James Madison University.
“It feels like a weight off my shoulders,” he said. “Now I can focus on finishing out my senior year and just being a high schooler.”
Negron’s focus helped Pioneers hold the Raiders (7-2, 4-1) to 44 yards of offense in the first half. Stonewall Jackson didn’t snap the ball in Patriot territory until early in the fourth quarter. Two plays later, Reeves raced 25 yards for a touchdown to cut Patriot’s 14-0 lead in half. The Pioneers answered on the ensuing drive when running back Tim Baldwin scored on a 29-yard run for a 20-7 lead.
Baldwin carried 30 times for 136 yards Friday night, pushing him past the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his career at two different schools. He also eclipsed 1,000 yards as a sophomore and junior at Broad Run High School, the latter of which helped him earn all-state honors.
Stonewall Jackson took advantage of a short field, courtesy of a 14-yard Patriot punt that left the foot of Michael Cotter while he stood in the end zone. Stonewall took over at the Patriot 17. Reeves misfired on consecutive throws and then took a 17-yard loss after chasing down an errant snap, setting up fourth-and-27 from the 34.
Reeves was flushed from the pocket, as he was for most of the game, and heaved the ball into the end zone for receiver Elijah Reese, who leaped over two defenders for the acrobatic touchdown with 1:23 left to make it 20-13.
Reeves started in place of Toviel Jung, who suffered an ankle injury last week against Osbourn. His running ability gave the Raiders an extra dimension on offense. The senior, who transferred from Potomac, ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns last week, but was suffocated by the Patriot D for just 33 yards on 15 carries.
“I’m super proud of the defense,” Patriot head coach Sean Finnerty said. “We put pressure on the kid. They’re so scary offensively, but our defense came ready to play.”
The Raiders, holding all three of their timeouts, decided against an onside kick, hoping to stop three Patriot running plays and force a punt. It worked, but the Raiders found themselves 59 yards from the end zone with just 9 seconds left on the clock. Reeves missed a quick-out on first down and was sacked by Negron to end the game.
Patriot has won 16 straight district games, dating back to the 2015 season, and six-straight against Stonewall Jackson. The two teams entered Friday tied for fourth in the Class 6, Region B power ratings. The top eight teams make the playoffs with the top four hosting a first-round game. There’s a chance Patriot and Stonewall Jackson meet again later this month. If they do, it’ll likely be at Patriot.
Friday night’s game was scheduled to be played at Patriot, but a power outage Friday forced officials to move the game to Stonewall Jackson. It made for an awkward Senior Night.
For one senior, it meant the end of a day spent playing football and eating nothing but applause.
“It’s the only thing I could keep down,” Negron said. “I definitely feel better now. I had the bubble-guts tonight, but that’s about it.”
Ryan Sonner is a freelance writer based in Woodbridge. You can contact him at rsonner@gmail.com or at www.ryansonneronline.com.
Pioneers 20, Raiders 13
Stonewall Jackson 0 0 7 6 – 13
Patriot 0 14 0 6 – 20
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
P: Stroman 39 pass from Rogers (kick blocked), 6:36
P: Rogers 1 run (Baldwin run), 1:34
Third quarter
SJ: Reeves 25 run (Melendez kick), 10:57
Fourth quarter
P: Baldwin 29 run (kick blocked), 7:52
SJ: Reese 34 pass from Reeves (conversion failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING – Stonewall Jackson Albea 8-10, Shabazz-Williams 1-0, Reeves 15-33. Patriot Baldwin 30-136, Rogers 9-15, Fernandez 1-(minus 1).
PASSING – Stonewall Jackson Reeves 8-19-1 102. Patriot Rogers 6-11-0 147.
RECEIVING – Stonewall Jackson Reese 1-34, Shabazz-Williams 1-8, Coates 5-60, Albea 1-10. Patriot Settle 1-10, Stroman 3-116, Baldwin 2-21.
