Brian Chirino Navarro kicked a 25-yard field goal with no time left Friday as visiting Osbourn defeated Freedom-South Riding 24-21 in a Cedar Run District game.
Navarro got a second chance to boot the game-winner after Freedom-South Riding was penalized for roughing the kicker on Navarro’s previous attempt from 30 yards out.
Osbourn’s final drive of the game started at its own 18-yard line with 1:14 left in the game.
The Eagles (1-2 in district, 3-3 overall) moved the ball on a couple of pass completions and a big run by quarterback Mohamed Taha.
Navarro took over Osbourn’s kicking duties this week after the previous kicker left the team, Eagles head coach Cortez Whiting said.
Navarro’s only previous experience kicking for Osbourn’s football team was last season when he kicked extra points against John Champe in place of the regular kicker who was injured.
Navarro, who has a soccer background, is a defensive tackle for Osbourn.
Besides the field goal Friday, Navarro also converted all three of Osbourn’s extra points.
Nigel Burke caught two touchdown passes from Taha, including one off an 80-yard screen. Nick Williams accounted for Osbourn’s other touchdown off a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.