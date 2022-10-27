At halftime of Woodbridge’s Oct. 14 game at Freedom, Ethen Horne switched positions.
He was no longer a wide receiver. The senior was now the Vikings’ starting quarterback for the rest of the game and the rest of the season.
In the short term, Woodbridge head coach Jimmy Longerbeam made the change after Amaan Lewis hurt his shoulder in the first half against Freedom. But in the long term, Longerbeam believed Horne gave Woodbridge the best chance to push for a playoff spot.
The Freedom game was a wash. Entering the third quarter, the Vikings trailed the unbeaten Eagles 33-6 with little chance of pulling off a rally.
The Vikings, though, had three regular-season games remaining – against Colgan, Potomac and Gar-Field. Win all three and Woodbridge had an outside shot of reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“We decided to move forward with him for the rest of the year,” Longerbeam said. “He’s a natural and one that the kids rally around. He gets kids in the right spot.”
Horne proved Longerbeam right in Woodbridge’s next game against Colgan Oct. 21. With his athleticism, strong arm and decision-making, Horne helped the Vikings score 20 straight second-half points to beat the Sharks in overtime, 27-21, on Woodbridge’s homecoming.
Woodbridge has a young offensive line with four sophomores and a senior center in his first varsity season. But Horne stayed calm.
He delivered back-to-back touchdown passes to secure the win. The first came with five seconds left in regulation. As Horne dropped back to throw, Colgan covered his first option, to his running back.
Scrambling to buy time, Horne noticed Denzel Lambert along the back of the end zone. Once Lambert cleared a throng of Colgan defenders, Horne found him for a 7-yard touchdown.
Colgan had possession first in overtime, but missed a field-goal attempt. Woodbridge (2-2 in Cardinal District, 4-4 overall) then took over. On second down, Horne connected with a wide-open Dominic Williams for the game-winning score.
Horne’s first touchdown pass was to Lambert 54 seconds before halftime to cut Colgan’s lead to 13-7.
“To me, that was the biggest play of the game,” Longerbeam said,
Horne is a valuable player for Woodbridge. He starts at free safety and also returns punts and kickoffs. Longerbeam said he held off moving Horne to quarterback sooner because he was critical in so many other areas.
Horne welcomed the opportunity to step in at quarterback down the stretch.
“I’m going into these games to give us the best chance we have,” he said.
Horne played quarterback at Lake Ridge Middle School, but moved to wide receiver when he arrived at Woodbridge. Coming into the Freedom game, Horne had thrown only one pass all season, a 27-yard touchdown on a trick play against Hylton.
Horne credits his throwing ability to growing up in a family of pitchers. His mom, Michelle, was a standout softball player for the Vikings who is in two halls of fame (Woodbridge, where she was all-state among her many honors, and the University of Mount Olive, where she was a four-time, all-conference selection and an all-American.).
Michelle’s older brother, Mike, is also in Woodbridge’s athletics hall of fame. A left-hander, Mike Matthews pitched in the major leagues for six seasons with five different organizations. In addition, Horne’s father, Victor, played wide receiver at Gar-Field.
Horne said he played baseball until middle school, when he switched to football. A right-handed thrower like his mom, Horne said he had success in baseball. But he prefers football.
Longerbeam, for one, is glad Horne made that choice.
“He gets better all the time,” Longerbeam said. “He’s a great student who checks all the boxes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.