In only his third game with the Potomac High School boys basketball team, junior Jayden Harris came off the bench to score 30 points Tuesday in the third-seeded Panthers’ 84-74 win over second-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.
With the win, Potomac (12-6) hosts fourth-seeded Hylton (17-6) Thursday at 7 p.m. for the Cardinal District Tournament championship.
Based on this year’s set-up in the Class 6 Region B Tournament, only three Cardinal District teams advance to the eight-team regional tournament. The Cedar Run District sends four and Colonial Forge, the only Class 6 school in the Commonwealth District, is automatically in already.
Based on their finish, both the Panthers and the Bulldogs along with Woodbridge are the Cardinal District’s regional qualifiers. The region tournament starts Monday.
Woodbridge is in regionals because it won the district regular-season title. Potomac and Hylton are in because they both advanced to the district tournament final. Freedom’s season is over with an 11-8 record.
Harris, the younger brother of University of North Carolina player Anthony Harris, entered Tuesday's game having scored a total of 14 points in his two previous outings with the Panthers. He transferred to Potomac from Bishop Ireton. The 6-6 guard lives in Woodbridge and Potomac is his base public high school.
On Tuesday, Harris was 9 of 14 from the field, including going 5 of 8 from the 3-point line, and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Frankie Lee added 19 points, Kyle Honore 16 and Marquis Johnson 13 for Potomac.
For the game, the Panthers were 9 of 17 from the 3-point line and shot 55 percent overall from the field. They were 15 of 17 from the free-throw line. Potomac led 41-20 at halftime.
Tavarres Riley scored 33 points for Freedom, while Jalen West totaled 14 and Isaiah Wimbush 12.
Freedom shot 54 percent from the field. The Eagles were 19 of 27 from the 2-point line and 9 of 15 from the free-throw line.
