RUSSELL DAVIS

High school: Woodbridge (1975 graduate)

College: Michigan

Position: Running back

Draft selection: Taken in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in 1979.

JEFF NIXON

High school: Gar-Field (1975 graduate)

College: Richmond

Position: Defensive back

Draft selection: Taken in the fourth round by Buffalo in 1979.

CASE DEBRUIJN

High school: Stonewall Jackson (1978 graduate)

College: Idaho State

Position: Punter

Draft selection: Taken in the eighth round by Kansas City in 1982.

TONY LILLY

High school: Woodbridge (1980 graduate)

College: Florida

Position: Defensive back

Draft selection: Taken in the third round by Denver in 1984.

TOMMY THIGPEN

High school: Potomac (1989 graduate)

College: North Carolina

Position: Linebacker

Draft selection: Taken in the fifth round by the New York Giants in 1993.

CRAIG NOVITSKY

High school: Potomac (1989 graduate)

College: UCLA

Position: Offensive lineman

Draft selection: Taken in the fifth round by New Orleans in 1994.

MATT LEHR

High school: Woodbridge (1997 graduate)

College: Virginia Tech

Position: Offensive lineman

Draft selection: Taken in the fifth round by Dallas in 2001.

AHMAD BROOKS

High school: Hylton (2002 graduate)

College: Virginia

Position: Linebacker

Draft selection: Taken in the third round of the supplemental draft by Cincinnati in 2006.

CLINT SINTIM

High school: Gar-Field (2004 graduate)

College: Virginia

Position: Linebacker

Draft selection: Taken in the second round by the New York Giants in 2009.

DEON BUTLER

High school: Hylton (2004 graduate)

College: Penn State

Position: Wide receiver

Draft selection: Taken in the third round by Seattle in 2009.

RYAN WILLIAMS

High school: Stonewall Jackson (2008 graduate)

College: Virginia Tech

Position: Running back

Draft selection: Taken in the second round by Arizona in 2011.

BRANDON HOGAN

High school: Osbourn (2007 graduate)

College: West Virginia

Position: Defensive back

Draft selection: Taken in the fourth round by Carolina in 2011.

DA'SHAWN HAND

High school: Woodbridge (2014 graduate)

College: Alabama

Position: Defensive end

Draft selection: Taken in the fourth round by Detroit in 2018.

TIM SETTLE

High school: Stonewall Jackson (2015 graduate)

College: Virginia Tech

Position: Defensive lineman

Draft selection: Taken in the fifth round by Washington in 2018.

GREG STROMAN

High school: Stonewall Jackson (2014 graduate)

College: Virginia Tech

Position: Cornerback

Draft selection: Taken in the seventh round by Washington in 2018.

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com

Did You Know?

Prince William County’s highest NFL draft pick: Stonewall graduate Ryan Williams, 38th overall in 2011 by Arizona

Greg Stroman and Tim Settle can become the first teammates selected from the same high school since 1989 Potomac graduates Tommy Thigpen and Craig Novitsky. Thigpen went in the fifth round to the New York Giants in 1994; Novitsky in the fifth round to New Orleans in 1995)

High school with most NFL draft picks: Woodbridge (3, Russell Davis, Tony Lilly, Matt Lehr)

