RUSSELL DAVIS
High school: Woodbridge (1975 graduate)
College: Michigan
Position: Running back
Draft selection: Taken in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in 1979.
JEFF NIXON
High school: Gar-Field (1975 graduate)
College: Richmond
Position: Defensive back
Draft selection: Taken in the fourth round by Buffalo in 1979.
CASE DEBRUIJN
High school: Stonewall Jackson (1978 graduate)
College: Idaho State
Position: Punter
Draft selection: Taken in the eighth round by Kansas City in 1982.
TONY LILLY
High school: Woodbridge (1980 graduate)
College: Florida
Position: Defensive back
Draft selection: Taken in the third round by Denver in 1984.
TOMMY THIGPEN
High school: Potomac (1989 graduate)
College: North Carolina
Position: Linebacker
Draft selection: Taken in the fifth round by the New York Giants in 1993.
CRAIG NOVITSKY
High school: Potomac (1989 graduate)
College: UCLA
Position: Offensive lineman
Draft selection: Taken in the fifth round by New Orleans in 1994.
MATT LEHR
High school: Woodbridge (1997 graduate)
College: Virginia Tech
Position: Offensive lineman
Draft selection: Taken in the fifth round by Dallas in 2001.
AHMAD BROOKS
High school: Hylton (2002 graduate)
College: Virginia
Position: Linebacker
Draft selection: Taken in the third round of the supplemental draft by Cincinnati in 2006.
CLINT SINTIM
High school: Gar-Field (2004 graduate)
College: Virginia
Position: Linebacker
Draft selection: Taken in the second round by the New York Giants in 2009.
DEON BUTLER
High school: Hylton (2004 graduate)
College: Penn State
Position: Wide receiver
Draft selection: Taken in the third round by Seattle in 2009.
RYAN WILLIAMS
High school: Stonewall Jackson (2008 graduate)
College: Virginia Tech
Position: Running back
Draft selection: Taken in the second round by Arizona in 2011.
BRANDON HOGAN
High school: Osbourn (2007 graduate)
College: West Virginia
Position: Defensive back
Draft selection: Taken in the fourth round by Carolina in 2011.
DA'SHAWN HAND
High school: Woodbridge (2014 graduate)
College: Alabama
Position: Defensive end
Draft selection: Taken in the fourth round by Detroit in 2018.
TIM SETTLE
High school: Stonewall Jackson (2015 graduate)
College: Virginia Tech
Position: Defensive lineman
Draft selection: Taken in the fifth round by Washington in 2018.
GREG STROMAN
High school: Stonewall Jackson (2014 graduate)
College: Virginia Tech
Position: Cornerback
Draft selection: Taken in the seventh round by Washington in 2018.
