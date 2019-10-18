Grove comes over from Gar-Field, where he held the same position for the last two seasons. Patriot activities director Brad Qualls said in a release that Grove has been voluntarily re-assigned from Gar-Field.
"We fully support this decision and welcome him to our school," Qualls said in the release.
Grove replaces Josh Steinberg, who was dismissed as Patriot's head coach Sept. 18.
Prior to Gar-Field, Grove was the head baseball coach at Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas and Hughesville High School in Pennsylvania. Grove currently teaches social studies at Gar-Field.
Steinberg led the Pioneers for four seasons, compiling a 66-25 record and reaching the state tournament in 2017. Steinberg was the Class 6 North Region coach of the year that season.
Patriot returns seven starters, including Coastal Carolina commitment Riley Eikhoff and N.C. State commitment Eli Serrano, from last season’s 17-5 squad that won the Cedar Run District regular-season title. University of Virginia signee Mason Balsis joins this season's team after transferring from Osbourn Park.
