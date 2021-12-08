University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban dropped by Unity Reed High School Wednesday morning to visit with Crimson Tide commitment Shawn Murphy.
Saban flew in this morning with Alabama outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri. They met with Murphy and Unity Reed head football coach Carroll Walker for about 90 minutes in the school's main conference room.
Murphy, who on Monday won the Butkus Award as the nation's top high school linebacker, will sign with Alabama when the early signing period begins Dec. 15.
Murphy will graduate early from Unity Reed and begin classes as an Alabama freshman Jan. 12, 2022.
The defending national champion Crimson Tide are the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Alabama meets fourth-seeded Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Dec. 31.
This season, Murphy had 113 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions in 12 games. He also blocked three field-goal attempts. As a four-year varsity starter, Murphy totaled 314.5 career tackles.
Rivals ranks Murphy the nation’s top inside linebacker for the class of 2022 and No. 23 overall and No. 2 in Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.