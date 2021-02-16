Woodbridge High School captured three individual titles and finished as the overall runner-up Monday at the Class 6 Region B wrestling meet at Battlefield High School.
The Vikings’ Tyler Tanev (113), Jadon Stephens (195) and Joshua Mancia (285) all captured championships at their respective weight class.
Forest Park (Jack Bobeck at 160, Charlie Lopez, 182) and Colgan (Levi Field at 152, Elijah Gonzalez at 220) won two individual titles and Patriot (Austin Zehring at 120) and Battlefield (Daine Crouch, 132) one each.
Riverbend won the most with four to claim the team title with 232 points. Woodbridge recorded 210.
The top two wrestlers from each class advance to the state meet Friday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center. Usually the top four qualify, but the number was cut in half due to the pandemic and the need to hold the tournament in one day rather than the usual two.
A total of 10 wrestlers from each weight class participated in the regional tournament (four each from the Cardinal District and two from the Commonwealth District).
The meet was held over two days. Day 1 took place Feb. 12 for wrestlers in the 106-145 pound divisions. The second day was Monday for the 152-285-pound divisions.
After the first day, Riverbend led with 120 points followed by Patriot with 87, Woodbridge with 84.5 and Potomac with 82.
TEAM SCORES
1. Riverbend (232 points), 2. Woodbridge (210), 3. Patriot (179), 4. Potomac (149), 5. Colgan (138), 6. Battlefield (104), 7. Forest Park (103), 8. Colonial Forge (86), 9. Osbourn (76), 10. John Champe (60), 11. Massaponax (56.5), 12. Hylton (14), 13. Gar-Field, Osbourn Park, Unity Reed
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106 pounds: John Champe's Khwaja Ahmad defeated Potomac's Elleahna Anderson on a fall at 4:26
113: Woodbridge's Tyler Tanev defeated Forest Park's Anthony Orlando 6-4 in a decision
120: Patriot's Austin Zehring defeated Potomac's Anthony Anderson in a 5-3 decision
126: Riverbend's Carson Main defeated John Champe’s Jordan Villareal in a 7-3 decision
132: Battlefield’s Daine Crouch defeated Riverbend’s Zachary Turner in a 7-4 decision
138: Riverbend’s Zach Ortega pinned Battlefield’s Jackson Skiff by fall at 0:44
145: Riverbend's Noah Taylor won by fall at 2:11 over Osbourn's Nate Williams
152: Colgan’s Levi Field defeated Riverbend’s Nathaniel Taylor 9-7 in sudden victory
160: Forest Park’s Jack Bobeck defeated Potomac’s John Koroma 7-5 in sudden victory
170: Riverbend’s Lennon Soaper defeated Patriot’s Vincenzo Corvetto 3-0
182: Forest Park’s Charlie Lopez defeated Colgan’s Matt Lochli by fall at 1:45
195: Woodbridge’s Jadon Stephens defeated Patriots Connor Callaway by fall at 2:13
220: Colgan’s Elijah Gonzalez defeated Patriot’s Jacob Alderman by fall at 2:23
285: Woodbridge’s Joshua Mancia defeated Patriot’s Donovan Sprouse 3-2
