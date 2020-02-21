Regardless of its 2-20 regular-season record, Gar-Field High School’s boys basketball team always knew it had a realistic chance to qualify for regionals.
Granted, certain pieces needed to fall into place. A victory over Woodbridge in the Cardinal District Tournament first round was one part. The Commonwealth District sending one team to regionals was the other.
A tall order? Perhaps given Gar-Field’s struggles coming into the postseason. They finished 0-12 in the district. And they were about to face a team they lost to by 21 points in their previous matchup two days earlier and one, with wins in seven of their previous eight games, that was peaking at the right time.
But outward appearances aside, Indians head coach Jason Bell reminded his team of one important fact: the district tournament was a do-over. Regular-season wins or losses no longer mattered. Everyone, Bell emphasized, was now 0-0.
With the help of some new wrinkles in their game plan along with a never-give-up attitude, the seventh-seeded Indians upset the second-seeded Vikings Feb. 12 62-56. They then sealed their regional berth when top-seeded Massaponax defeated Riverbend in the Commonwealth District semifinals Feb. 14.
The eight-team field was set: the Cardinal District received four regional berths, the Cedar Run District three and the Commonwealth District one.
Even though the Indians lost to Forest Park in the Cardinal semifinals, their season was still alive. Without holding on to the past, Gar-Field moved on to regionals as the Cardinal’s fourth seed, where it will play at top-seeded Potomac Friday at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
“If we got caught up in the numbers, we’d been done a long time before,” Bell said.
Bell is the main reason for Gar-Field’s resilience. No one has a stronger connection to the program than him.
His father Larry was Gar-Field’s head coach from 1983-1992. Bell himself played at Gar-Field and then returned to assist Andy Gray before taking over for Gray following the 2012-13 season.
The Indians have endured some ups and downs in Bell’s seven seasons. They posted five straight losing seasons before going 13-12 in 2018-19 and capturing a district tournament title.
Gar-Field expected a bit of a drop-off from last season after graduating eight seniors, including all its starters. But nothing like what happened. The Indians started off by winning its season opener against Stonewall Jackson followed by a one-point loss to Chantilly.
Then it was blowout after blowout as they ended the regular season with one other victory against a winless King George. Gar-Field’s inexperience hurt them, but Bell kept tinkering with the starting lineup to the point that it changed 11 times.
As he sought the right combination, Bell believed his team was better than its record indicated and never stopped trying to find answers to keep Gar-Field competitive. There was hope.
Five of Gar-Field’s 21 losses came by 10 points or less, including a five-point defeat by Woodbridge Jan. 17. They were capable of more if they improved their shot selection, cut down on the turnovers and box out better.
Against Woodbridge in the district first round, they achieved all three. They shot 56.8 percent from the field. They committed 21 turnovers. And they outrebounded Woodbridge 28-19. In the previous matchup, they shot 44.4 percent, committed 28 turnovers and were outrebounded 36-23.
Bell credits his players with sticking together. As the losses mounted, there were many opportunities to quit and splinter off. But his team grew even closer. Instead of eating with each other at lunchtime, they’d come by Bell’s classroom and eat there. Sometimes they talked about basketball. Other times just about life.
“That’s made all the difference in the world,” Bell said.
Bell understands Gar-Field enters regionals as the clear underdog. They are the only team in the field with a losing record. Everyone else has at least 13 victories.
But he refuses to concede that they have no chance to continue their season no matter how stacked the odds are against them. He’s too encouraged by his players to think otherwise.
“Regardless of what’s happened in the past, we look at every game as an opportunity,” Bell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.