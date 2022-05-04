After two halves, eighty minutes, and countless shots, it was the very first shot of the game, courtesy of Noel Sotelo, that wound up being the game winner.
The goal, one of two by the junior forward, came just over a minute and a half into the first half and led Osbourn (7-0-4 in district, 9-0-4 overall) to a 3-0 Cedar Run District victory over visiting Patriot (7-3-1, 8-4-1) Tuesday.
About four minutes later, the Pioneers would get their first scoring opportunity from a header by Maxwell Hall that went just wide left.
Following the goal, the first half was a mostly defense-centric game. Osbourn did a fantastic job of keeping the ball off their side of the field, and Patriot’s Will Lash was outstanding in the net apart from the one goal, making several key saves to keep the Pioneers in the game.
Kicking off the second (no pun intended), Armando Cervantes made a fantastic save at about four minutes in to keep the Pioneers off of the board.
A minute later came another fantastic play by the Osbourn defense, this time a via a slide by Romeo Ventura to block a shot by Patriot’s AJ Schuetz. After more shots on each side came another scoring opportunity by Patriot, this time again fended off by Osbourn at the 20 minute mark.
With 11 minutes left, back to back shots for the Pioneers were blocked. Then, Osbourn gained some much needed insurance with just under seven minutes left when Cooper Noseworthy scored on a free kick.
Just one goal wasn’t enough, however, as three minutes later Sotelo found the net for his second goal of the game, a feat that he said felt “very good. Just absolutely refreshing.”
The rest of the game was smooth sailing-or flying-for Osbourn as the clock ticked down to victory.
One of the things that impressed Osbourn head coach Brandon Calandra the most about his team’s victory was the way they finished out.
“They have had some trouble doing that recently," Calandra said.
As for finishing out the the regular season undefeated?
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was the district. We just need to stay in control of our fate," Calandra said.
