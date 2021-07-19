The North's baseball team won Sunday's gold-medal game at the Virginia Commonwealth Games with a 6-5 victory.
The North, led by Potomac head coach Mike Covington, has won four straight gold medals and 10 in the last 11 years.
Locally, Colgan's Connor Knox and Brandon Cassedy, Potomac's Matt Drumgold and Forest Park's Jack Pokorak all contributed to the win.
Overall, the North went 3-1 for the tournament.
