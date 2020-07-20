The North team won its 10th Commonwealth Games title in 11 years Sunday with an 8-3 come-from-behind win over the East team in the gold-medal game at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The North, which is led by Potomac head baseball coach Mike Covington and featured 12 Division I recruits on its roster, scored all its runs in the bottom of the fifth to rally for the win.
“They made an error and that gave us a little breathing room,” Covington said. “We scored one run and the floodgates opened and we loosened up.”
Madison High School’s James Triantos led the North by going 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. He also ended the game as the closer.
Triantos, a University of North Carolina commitment, was a late addition to the roster. Triantos originally committed to play for the North, but then had a potential scheduling conflict arise with his travel team competing in Georgia.
But the travel team did not have enough players to participate in the tournament so Triantos was available for the North.
The North had two available roster spots after Patriot’s Eli Serrano and Paul VI’s and Haymarket resident Daniel Quintana out with injuries. Besides Triantos, Westfield left-hander Jason Cheifetz (James Madison University commitment) joined the North squad.
Patriot’s AJ Shepard (Indiana), Potomac’s Matt Drumgold and Battlefield’s Jackson Baird (George Mason) also played well in contributing to Sunday’s win.
Forest Park’s Nathan Williams pitched well in relief in the North’s 13-8 win Friday over the East in the tournament’s first round. In 32 innings, Williams struck out six.
