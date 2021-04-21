The Virginia High School League state cross country championships will go off this week in one group instead of two waves for each of the six boys and six girls races.
The change went into effect following Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement Monday lifting the initial restriction that required the 68 runners from each of the boys and girls classifications to begin each race with two starting times.
The revision allows more runners to begin together at the same time. Under the original plan, a maximum of 50 runners were permitted on the race course at one time.
Certain COVID-19 protocols remain in place with a two-hour break in between each race to clear the course. The girls meets start at 1 p.m. and the boys at 3:30 p.m.
The Class 3 race is Wednesday followed by Class 2 Thursday and Class 1 Friday all at Green Hill Park. The Class 4, 5 and 6 races are at Oatlands Plantation in Leesburg. Class 6 is Thursday, Class 5 Friday and Class 4 Saturday.
The top two teams and the top three individuals exclusive of each state qualifying team advance to the state meet.
For Class 6, the state boys team qualifiers are Colgan, Patriot, Ocean Lakes, Oakton, West Springfield, James River-Midlothian, Yorktown and W.T. Woodson.
For the Class 6 girls: Battlefield, Colonial Forge, Ocean Lakes, Centreville, West Springfield, James River-Midlothian, Herndon and Robinson.
