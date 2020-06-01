The Northern Virginia Community College athletic department has announced the suspension of intercollegiate athletics for the 2020-21 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension includes all games and practices on and off campus, scrimmages, tournaments and community service projects.
According to the American Medical Association, a second wave of COVID-19 is expected to hit in the fall, and the decision to postpone the upcoming season is based on medical professional’s advice.
“Although we are very disappointed that we cannot provide our students with the vast benefits of a comprehensive activities program, we understand the importance of the health and safety of all of our college community,” Director of Athletics Steve Mrowka said.
All current athletes signed to letter of intent will be given release to transfer if requested.
The Nighthawks are expected to return to competition in the fall of 2021.
