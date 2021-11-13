Davis Bryson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more Friday and JuJu Preston scored four times as host Freedom-Woodbridge defeated seventh-seeded Forest Park 63-0 in the first round of the VHSL high school football playoffs.
Bryson, the Cardinal District Offensive Player of the Year, was 8 of 14 passing for 136 yards and one interception. He ran nine times for 91 yards.
Tristan Evans was 6 of 10 passing for two touchdowns Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran seven times for 91 yards, Kameron Courtney two times for 44 yards and LJ Redfearn three times for 31 yards and one touchdown.
Preston led second-seeded Freedom (9-2) with six receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns. EJ Reid caught four passes for 57 yards and one score, Siyah Smith two receptions for 19 yards and Aidan McClafferty one reception for 18 yards.
Preston also returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.
Defensively, Puma Page returned a fumble for a score, John Crawford recorded two sacks and forced a fumble and Jibreel Al-Amin, the district's co-defensive player of the year, had eight tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss.
Freedom hosts Unity Reed in the region semifinals. Forest Park finishes the season at 5-6.
BRENTSVILLE 49, WARREN COUNTY 0: Bryce Jackson recorded five touchdowns as the second-seeded Tigers (9-2) won their Class 3 Region B first-round game.
BATTLEFIELD 36, COLONIAL FORGE 14: The top-seeded Bobcats (11-0) scored 14 points in the first quarter, seven in the second, eight in the third and then seven in the fourth in Friday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal.
Battlefield will host Osbourn in the region semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.