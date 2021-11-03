FIELD HOCKEY
Alexis Andrews-Thompson scored the game's lone goal as host Colgan topped Battlefield 1-0 Tuesday in the Class 6 Region B semifinals. The Sharks (16-3) host Freedom-South Riding Thursday at 6 p.m. for the region title.
With the win, Colgan advances to its first-ever state tournament.
Freedom-South Riding defeated Patriot 3-2 in Tuesday's other region semifinal as time expired.
VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, JOHN CHAMPE 0: The Sharks won 25-17, 25-9 and 25-19 in Tuesday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
Colgan was led by Brielle Kemavor with 14 kills and Makayla Bowman with 10 kills. Alexis Scipione led the offense with 46 assists while Paula Sigurani led the defense with 10 digs. Colgan (23-4) will host Battlefield Thursday night in the regional semifinals.
BATTLEFIELD 3, COLONIAL FORGE 0: The Bobcats won 25-15, 25-17 and 26-24 to improve to 17-5.
Battlefield clinched the victory after rallying in the third set. The Bobcats trailed 13-8, but then came back behind the passing of sophomore Taelin Connolley and good serving by sophomore co-captain Katherine Brown to tie the match at 16.
Senior co-captain Hillarie Adams served Battlefield to a 24-20 lead.
The Bobcats’ had few passing errors, no service errors, good sets and consistent hitting by the pin hitters and middles to win the first set.
In the second set, Battlefield jumped out early to lead, Colonial Forge fought back with some good serves and pressured Battlefield into some unforced errors. Junior Sofia Miller made several good plays from the middle.
FOOTBALL
Massaponax defeated Woodbridge 35-21 Tuesday in a game that resumed in the third quarter after it was postponed Sept. 17 when Woodbridge assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed on the field and died later that night.
At the time, Woodbridge led 21-14.
On Tuesday, Massaponax’s Donte Hawthorne ran for two touchdowns.
Woodbridge (3-6) closes out the regular season Saturday when it hosts Gar-Field at 1 p.m.
