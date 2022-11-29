HYLTON 55, OSBOURN 53: Junior guard Shaun Farmer scored off a layup at the buzzer on an assist from Amare Grimes as the visiting Bulldogs won their season opener Monday.
Farmer finished with a game-high 20 points and Cornell Houston added 13.
For Osbourn, Tay Faison and Trey Terrell had 15 and 14 points, while Brenden Ahlers added 11. Tey Barbour scored five. The Eagles were 8 of 19 from the free-throw line.
Hylton was 6 of 17 from the free-throw line.
BATTLEFIELD 62, WOODBRIDGE 34: Maddux Tennant scored 21 points and Ryan Derderian added 12 for the visiting Bobcats (1-0). Tennant tallied three of the Bobcats’ four 3-pointers for the game, all in the third quarter.
Nour Nabi and Mike Smith each had seven points to lead Woodbridge (0-1).
FOREST PARK 75, UNITY REED 51: Four players reached double figures in the host Bruins’ season-opening win.
Winston Raford led Forest Park’s offense with 15 points followed by Roman Hendrix with 14, Azaan Sheikh with 12 and Andrew Perry with 11.
Brandon Edozie added seven points and seven rebounds in limited action due to foul trouble.
For Unity Reed (0-1), Charles Pargo and Julian Shahateet each scored 12 points. Pargo was 5 of 9 shooting from the field and 2 for 2 in his free-throw attempts.
The Lions shot 42.9 percent from the 2-point range and were 0-10 from the 3-point line.
