PATRIOT 72, NORTH STAFFORD 36: After leading by one at the end of the first quarter, the Pioneers outscored the Wolverines 18-5 in the second quarter to eventually pull away for the non-district win Monday on the road.
Sophomore Maysa Bilal scored seven points in the second quarter and Addisyn Banks was three of three from the free-throw line as Patriot took a 33-19 halftime lead.
Banks tallied nine of Patriot’s 12 points in the third quarter to help the Pioneers to a 45-29 lead.
Banks finished with 21 points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists. She was 5 of 9 shooting from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Ella Negron contributed 15 points and six rebounds. As a team, Patriot was 24 of 29 from the free-throw line and shot 55 percent from the 2-point line (21 of 38) and 13 percent (2 of 15) from the 3-point line.
LAKE BRADDOCK 58, BATTLEFIELD 52: Meg Grimes scored 20 points and Sofia Miller 17 in the Bobcats’ season-opening loss at home.
HYLTON 45, OSBOURN 38: Amiyana Williams led Osbourn with 14 points.
HANDLEY 71, MANASSAS PARK 22: Da’Nayah Cuthbertson led Manassas Park (0-1) with 12 points.
