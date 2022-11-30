BOYS
GAINESVILLE 65, GAR-FIELD 49: The host Cardinals converted 12 of their 20 3-point attempts en route to Monday’s season-opening win.
Grant Polk led the way going 6 of 7 and Lukas Parks was 3 of 4. Polk finished with a game-high 24 points and Parks added 11.
The Cardinals trailed 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and then outscored the Red Wolves 20-6 in the second.
For Gar-Field, Chris Barnes tallied 14 points and Daunte Williams 13. Williams added nine rebounds.
POTOMAC 75, MOUNT VERNON 48: The host Panthers jumped out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead in their eventual season-opening win Monday under first-year head coach Anthony Mills.
Kenny DeGuzman led Potomac with 25 points followed by Jayden Harris with 20 and Terrance Bethea with 12.
DeGuzman, a first-year player at Potomac after transferring from National Christian (MD), was 12 of 14 from the field (all his points came on 2-pointers) and was 1 of 2 from the free-throw line.
Overall, Potomac shot 68 percent for 2-pointers (25 of 37). They were 13 of 28 from the free-throw line and 4 of 20 from the 3-point line.
COLGAN 52, OSBOURN PARK 46: Skyler Smith scored 22 points in the Sharks’ season-opening win on the road.
Smith scored 20 of his points in the first three quarters. He recorded eight field goals, including two 3-pointers) and was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Nate Ament added nine points.
SETON 63, AVALON 44: Patrick Nguyen scored 21 points, Dominic Nguyen 19 and Steph Barber 14 as Seton won its season opener at home.
Seton led 30-24 at halftime and 47-37 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring Avalon 16-7 in the fourth period.
Barber was 7 of 10 shooting from the field for all his points. Patrick Nguyen was 7 of 11 from 2-point range.
GIRLS
GAINESVILLE 54, GAR-FIELD 3: Demi Gilliam was the lone Cardinal to reach double figures, totaling 11 in her team’s season-opening win.
Ella Nhek added nine and Madison McKenzie and Kennedy McCalla seven each.
Visiting Gar-Field scored two points in the second period and one in the fourth.
COLGAN 49, BROOKE POINT 23: Nadia Grant scored 13 points, Brianna Long 11 and AJ Jones 10 in the visiting Sharks’ season opener.
Colgan led 28-11 at halftime.
Grant also had seven rebounds and five steals, Long seven rebounds and four steals and Jones five assists and four steals.
BRENTSVILLE 49, KETTLE RUN 33: Cara Vollmer scored 21 points and Alden Yergey 14 in the Tigers’ season-opening win.
Visiting Brentsville led 29-15 at halftime. The Tigers were 9 of 19 from the free-throw line.
MILLER SCHOOL 59, SETON 52: Mary Pennefather scored 17 points and Lucy Pennefather 16 for Seton (0-1).
