OSBOURN 85, MANASSAS PARK 29: Tey Barbour set a school record Wednesday night when he tallied 46 points in the Eagles’ non-district win on the road.
The Osbourn junior was 20 of 30 from the field overall (17 of 18 for 2-point baskets and 3 of 12 for 3-pointers) and 3 of 4 for free-throws. The Division I recruit also added nine rebounds and four assists as the Eagles improved to 1-1.
Barbour scored all but seven of his points in the first three quarters.
Osbourn head coach Rocky Carter said the play of Trey Terrell (14 points and Tavyahn Faison helped Barbour by assisting on many of his baskets.
Rinor Morina led Manassas Park (0-2) with 13 points.
FOREST PARK 64, OSBOURN PARK 45: For Forest Park (2-0), Brandon Edozie led the way with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Roman Hendrix added 13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.
Point guard Ethan Salvatierra controlled the offense adding 12 points, 7 assists and two steals. Jaiden McClendon-Parker contributed 8 points, 4 assists and 4 steals.
Forest Park led 28-12 at the half.
Osbourn Park (0-2) was led by Jalen Proctor-Sawyer with 20 points, 16 of which came in the third quarter.
HYLTON 59, UNITY REED 58: Cornell Houston led Hylton (2-0) with 20 points followed by Chandler Smith with 14 and Shaun Farmer with 10.
GIRLS
PATRIOT 57, POTOMAC 42: Addisyn Banks recorded 17 points and nine rebounds and Ella Negron added 14 points and six rebounds as the Pioneers (2-0) won at home Wednesday.
Banks was 2 for 3 in 3-pointers, 1 of 4 for 2-pointers and 9 of 15 from the free-throw line. Negron was 7 of 15 from the field.
Emily Casey added four steals, four assists and four rebounds along with eight points. Junior forward Crystal Wright came off the bench to total seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Patriot outscored Potomac (0-1) 30-19 in the second quarter.
Taylor Allen led Potomac with 14 points and Tiana Jackson had 10.
BATTLEFIELD 45, WOODBRIDGE 38: Sofia Miller scored 18 points and Chloe Baird added eight points for the Bobcats (1-1).
OSBOURN PARK 77, FOREST PARK 6: Senior Alana Powell scored 18 points, freshman Samia Snead 16 points, senior Danielle Darfour 11 points and freshman Jayel West 10 as the Yellow Jackets won their season opener at home.
The Bruins (0-1) scored two points in the first quarter and one in each of the second and third quarters.
OSBOURN 43, MANASSAS PARK 11: Amiyana Williams led Osbourn (1-1) with 10 points for the non-district road win.
