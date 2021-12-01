BOYS
GAR-FIELD 40, GAINESVILLE 35: Isaiah Crockett made a key steal and dunk with under 30 seconds left in the game Tuesday to put the Red Wolves (1-0) up by three.
Daunte Williams sealed the win with two free throws in the final seconds. Williams led Gar-Field 16 points and nine rebounds. Chancellor Perkins had 10.
For Gainesville (0-1), freshman guard Julian Shahateet had 17 points and 14 rebounds.
OSBOURN PARK 54, COLGAN 53: Logan Dwyer led a balanced scoring attack for Osbourn Park (1-0) with 13 points. Sophomore Trey Terrell contributed 9 points 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists.
For Colgan (0-1), D’Vell Garrison had 18 points with 10 coming in the fourth quarter.
BATTLEFIELD 70, FOREST PARK 63: Hasan Hammad led Battlefield (1-0) with 17 points followed by Maddux Tennant with 14 and Bryce Hammersley with 10.
DK Moore scored 12 for Forest Park (0-1), Winston Radford 11 and Ethan Salvatierra 10.
SETON 83, THE HEIGHTS 78: Andrew Nguyen led Seton (1-0) with 30 points. He was 10 of 18 from the field and 9 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Patrick Nguyen added 19 points and Bobby Vander Woude 13.
HYLTON 56, UNITY REED 54: Lucas Scroggins scored 21 points for Hylton (1-0).
OSBOURN 42, MANASSAS PARK 32: Payton Simmons led Manassas Park (0-1) with 11 points, five assists, two steals and seven rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Jace Garza added nine points and six rebounds. Manassas Park led at halftime 22-15, but only scored 10 points in the third quarter.
WAKEFIELD SCHOOL 82, QUANTICO 16: Seniors Jeremy Hughes and Dame Brooks and junior Alejandro Ford each had 16 points for Wakefield (1-0). Landon Harvey and Xavier Jenkins added 14 and 12 points.
Jaylin Geiss had 5 for Quantico (0-1).
GIRLS
BATTLEFIELD 42, FOREST PARK 40: Sofia Miller scored 17 points for Battlefield (1-0), Reese Burch 11 and Elyssia Brown 10. The Bobcats trailed at halftime 28-18.
For Forest Park (0-1), Angel Jones had 19 points and Trinity Galindo 14.
GAINESVILLE 53, GAR-FIELD 43: Sophomore Maddie McKenzie scored 25 points as the first-year Cardinals won their season opener Tuesday. McKenzie recorded eight field goals, including three 3-pointers. She had 18 points in the first half.
Delaney Gilliam added 11 points all from field, including nine from 3-point range.
Olivia Hamlin scored 12 points for Gar-Field (0-1) and Elizabeth Eckman had 10.
BRENTSVILLE 52, KETTLE RUN 28: Juniors Alden Yergey and Cara Vollmer combined for 38 points in the Tigers’ season-opening win.
Yergey finished with 24 points and Vollmer 14. Brentsville (1-0) led 30-17 at halftime.
UNITY REED 48, HYLTON 38: Senior Amanie Bonchu-Stokes led the Lions (1-0) with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore post player Sydney Misenko had 14 points.
Hylton (0-1) was led by point guard Amaya Thrash with 13 points.
Hi - There is an error above "For Gainesville (0-1), freshman guard Julian Shahateet had 17 points and 14 rebounds." These stats are for my other son, Sophomore, Phoenix Shahateet.
