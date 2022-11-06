GAINESVILLE 33, OSBOURN 32 (OT): Colton Kilmer connected with Aidan McClafferty on a 10-yard touchdown pass on the Cardinals' first possession in overtime and Nicolas Sanchez converted the extra point in the Cedar Run District win at home Friday.
Osbourn (2-5, 5-5) had the ball first in overtime and scored on its first play. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moved the Eagles back and they missed the extra point. Osbourn sent the game into overtime on a field goal at the end of regulation to tie it at 26-all.
Kilmer threw five touchdown passes in place of injured starter Joshua Barido. Barido started the game, but left after he broke his wrist in the first quarter.
Kilmer came in and finished the game 17 of 25 passing for 261 yards. McClafferty caught four of those touchdown passes and totaled 11 receptions for 141 yards. James Kennedy added four receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown, Koven Smith four receptions for 80 yards and Greg Davidson two receptions for 20 yards.
Smith led Gainesville's rushing attack with 20 carries for 47 yards. Gainesville finishes its first varsity season with a 2-5 district record and 4-6 overall.
FOREST PARK 37, HYLTON 19: Quinton Pulley threw four touchdown passes Friday as the visiting Bruins (6-4) posted their first winning record since 2015.
Pulley was 17 of 19 passing for 279 yards.
Darrian Jones caught a 45-yard touchdown pass, OC Nurse caught three receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns and Joziah Campbell caught two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Musselman led Forest Park with six receptions for 41 yards.
Jovan Cook ran 16 times for 53 yards and Anthony Jennings ran for a touchdown. Owen Ravert was 4 for 4 in extra points and converted a 35-yard field goal.
