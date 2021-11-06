Unity Reed (5-5) secured its playoff berth Friday with a 52-7 win over Osbourn Park.
Blake Moore threw for 219 yards and two touchdown passes to Amare Campbell (three receptions for 41 yards. Mekhi Blakeney added two rushing touchdowns. He finished with 61 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Shane Eller had a rushing a touchdown and a 55-yard punt return for a score. Javion Haney rushed six times for 72 yards and a touchdown.
For Osbourn Park (2-8), Ryan Westhoff was 8 of 23 passing for 126 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wyatt Hurley caught four passes for 103 yards and one score.
BRENTSVILLE 84, MANASSAS PARK 0: Bryce Jackson ran for 83 yards on six carries and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win Friday. With the victory, Brentsville won the district title.
Daniel Knight had one rushing touchdown, Maddox Turley two touchdowns, and finished with 109 rushing yards on two carries, Nathan Gatchell ran for a score as did Wyatt Vondemaar.
Quarterback Caleb Alexander threw two touchdown passes, one to Luca Orlando and the other to Gavin Yohn.
Nick Griffin returned two interceptions for touchdowns. Jackson recorded an interception, Langston White three tackles and two tackles for loss and Ryan Stevens four tackles, three for loss and two sacks.
Brentsville (5-0, 8-2) led 35-0 at the end of the first quarter and 63-0 at halftime.
FOREST PARK 20, HYLTON 7: Daniel Peters-John rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown for Forest Park (4-2 Cardinal District, 5-5 overall).
Chris Clarke added a touchdown run and Jack Bobeck scored on a defensive touchdown. Gilbert Tongrongou had two extra points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.