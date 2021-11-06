Unity Reed (5-5) secured its playoff berth Friday with a 52-7 win over Osbourn Park.
Blake Moore threw for 219 yards and two touchdown passes to Amare Campbell (three receptions for 41 yards. Mekhi Blakeney added two rushing touchdowns. He finished with 61 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Shane Eller had a rushing a touchdown and a 55-yard punt return for a score. Javion Haney rushed six times for 72 yards and a touchdown.
For Osbourn Park (2-8), Ryan Westhoff was 8 of 23 passing for 126 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wyatt Hurley caught four passes for 103 yards and one score.
