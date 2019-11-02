BRENTSVILLE 34, SKYLINE 27: Guy Hayes ran for 193 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns and threw for 131 more yards Friday as the host Tigers captured the Class 3 Northwestern District title.
Kyler Cornwell added 96 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown and Jake Johnson had one rushing touchdown. Kevin Peterson caught three passes for 42 yards and Yuri Smaltz three passes for 74 yards. Overall, Brentsville (4-0, 6-3) totaled 453 yards of offense, including 322 on the ground.
The Tigers led 21-14 at halftime before the teams kept exchanging leads. Brentsville scored both its second-half touchdowns on a 52-yard run by Cornwell and a 69-yard run by Hayes.
Skyline had a chance to score at the end from the 15-yard line, but Cornwell sacked the quarterback to close things out.
BATTLEFIELD 37, OSBOURN 36: Matt Binkowski ran for 219 yards on 10 carries and rushed for four touchdowns Friday in the visiting Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Binkowski scored on runs of 30 yards, eight yards, 75 yards and 18 yards. Overall, Battlefield, which has won three straight, ran 38 times for 360 yards. Quarterback Eddie Ostrander connected with Binkowski on a 14-yard touchdown pass as well.
FREEDOM 68, GAR-FIELD 7: Quest Powell threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more Friday in the Eagles’ Cardinal District win.
The senior quarterback finished the night throwing for 227 yards on 7 of 12 passing. He threw one interception, his first since the first game of the season. He ran six times for 93 yards.
Umari Hatcher caught three passes for 98 yards and one touchdown and Jalen Hamlin caught one touchdown pass. Julian Edwards ran 17 times for 120 yards and two scores. Defensively, Marvin Hicks had 13 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Hatcher recorded an interception and Jabril Al-Amin had two sacks and Jaylen Griffin one sack.
Freedom is now 5-0 in the district and 9-0 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.