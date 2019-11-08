FOREST PARK 27, HYLTON 14: The host Bruins beat the Bulldogs for only the second time in the rivalry's history. Coming into the game, Hylton (3-3 in Cardinal District, 5-5 overall) held a 24-1 win advantage, including a playoff victory. Forest Park had not defeated the Bulldogs since 2007.
The Bruins (3-3, 4-6 overall) scored on offense, special teams and defense. Areeb Rashid caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mathew Talbert. Talbert also ran for a touchdown.
Tyee Fears returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and Devin Hines returned a fumble 20 yards for a score.
Malcolm Worthy and Collin Wickware each had interceptions.
FREEDOM 84, COLGAN 0: Senior Quest Powell set a Prince William County single-season passing yardage record Friday in the Eagles’ Cardinal District win. Powell went 10 for 16 for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
Powell has thrown for 2,817 yards this season, topping the previous mark of 2,697 set in 2015 by Forest Park’s Guy Myers in 11 games. Powell already holds the county single-season record for touchdown passes with 36.
Friday’s win secured the Cardinal District title and the No. 1 seed in the Class 6 Region B playoffs for the Eagles (6-0, 10-0).
Julian Edwards ran 140 yards on six carries and scored five touchdowns. Jason Hawkins ran for three touchdowns (3 carries, 73 yards) and caught three passes for 93 yards and one touchdown. Darryl Overton III caught an 8-yard touchdown pass and Marvin Hicks (26 yards) and Dominick Dwyer (99 yards) each returned an interception for a touchdown.
Freedom led 56-0 at halftime.
