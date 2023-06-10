lacrosse generic 3.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

Oakton defeated Battlefield 9-8 on Saturday to win the Class 6 state girls lacrosse championship at Freedom-South Riding High School. 

Stay with InsideNoVa.com for more on this story, including a photo gallery. 

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.