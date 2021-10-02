BATTEFIELD 42, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 13: Jonathan Walters was 7 of 9 for 207 yards passing and three touchdowns as the visiting Bobcats remained unbeaten following Friday’s Cedar Run District win.
All of Walters’ touchdowns went to Braden Boggs. Boggs finished the game with four receptions for 150 yards.
The two connected on a 79-yard reception for the game’s initial score in the first quarter. They also teamed up for a 24-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and a 25-yard one in the third quarter.
Josh Thaxton led the Bobcats (2-0, 5-0) with 70 rushing yards on five carries. He, Graham Jones and Jelon Johnson also recorded rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, Damier Minkah had an interception and Mason Cage a fumble recovery.
Battlefield totaled 387 yards of offense.
GAR-FIELD 35, COLGAN 0: Omar Diallo threw two touchdown passes to Jalil Singleton. Singleton added a 70-yard kickoff return and Jordan Terry scored off a rush and a 57-yard punt return for the Red Wolves (2-0 in Cardinal District, 3-2 overall) who won their third straight.
Terry finished the game with 80 rushing yards on 10 carries. Diallo was 8 of 11 for 75 passing yards.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 49, FOREST PARK 6: Davis Bryson was 8 of 14 passing for 183 yards and four touchdowns.
EJ Reid caught two passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns for Freedom (1-1, 4-2) and Kam Courtney two passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. LJ Redfearn had one carry for an 89-yard touchdown run. Jeffery Overton ran 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Puma Page had 10 tackles and one forced fumble, Dashawn Davis eight tackles and four tackles for loss and John Crawford had nine tackles.
BRENTSVILLE 35, WARREN COUNTY 0: Bryce Jackson rushed 12 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers' Class 3 Northwestern District win.
Defensively, Nick Griffin had 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack, Will Johnson had nine tackles and Hunter Lambert six tackles two tackles for loss and a sack. Brentsville is 2-0 in the district and 4-2 overall.
JOHN CHAMPE 34, OSBOURN PARK 6: Thomas Pullen rushed 31 times for 144 yards for Osbourn Park (0-2, 2-3). Quarterback Ryan Westhoff scored the Yellow Jackets' lone touchdown.
Andrew Arthur-Humphrey recorded seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble for Osbourn Park. Nehemiah Rhodes and Uriel Chavez each had six tackles.
