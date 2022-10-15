Tristan Evans completed 14 of 17 passes for 302 yards and seven touchdowns Friday as host Freedom-Woodbridge defeated Woodbridge 68-6 in a Cardinal District game.
The junior quarterback now has 34 touchdown passes on the season.
Jeffrey Overton Jr. added 151 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown as the Eagles improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the district. Freedom has now outscored its opponents 529-38 and is averaging 66.1 points a game.
Kam Courtney caught four passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns, EJ Reid three passes for 78 yards and one touchdown, JuJu Preston three for 51 and two touchdowns and Aaron Duncan three for 58 and Overton 1 for 12 and a touchdown.
Jachai Hughes returned a kickoff for 77 yards for Freedom as well.
Freedom led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter and 33-6 at halftime. The Eagles scored 21 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth.
Defensively, Courtney returned an interception for a touchdown. Reid also had an interception, TJ Bush totaled four tackles and one sack, Jewel Harris six tackles and three sacks, Isaiah Harper five tackles and two sacks, Devin Reeves 10 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble, Preston one fumble recovery, Demontre Adams two tackles and one sack, Braxton Hunt nine tackles and one sack, Aaron Duncan three tackles and two sacks and Nasir Etherington six tackles and two sacks.
PATRIOT 35, OSBOURN 14: Quentin Harrison scored three touchdowns in the Pioneers' Cedar Run District win on the road.
Harrison recorded two defensive scores off a 26-yard fumble recovery and an interception and also ran a touchdown in. He finished with 16 carries for 74 rushing yards. Quarterback Sam Fernandez also ran for a score and was 11 of 18 passing for 164 yards.
Gabe Bigbee returned a punt 51 yards for a touchdown and caught five passes for 90 yards along with two rushes for nine yards. Jackson McCarter ran 15 times for 35 yards. Eddie Henry caught two passes for 25 yards, Kam Mahoney two receptions for 14 yards, Jay Randall one catch for 27 yards and Nico Vega one catch for eight yards.
Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar was 5 for 5 in extra-point attempts as Patriot improved to 4-0 in the district and 7-0 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.