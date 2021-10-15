FREEDOM 55, WOODBRIDGE 0: Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran 12 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns Friday as the Eagles (3-1 in Cardinal District, 6-2 overall) won on the road.

Davis Bryson added a touchdown run and finished with 58 rushing yards on six carries. He also was 10 of 18 passing for 109 yards.

JuJu Preston caught a touchdown pass from Bryson.

Defensively, Dashawn Davis and Kendall Bannister each returned an interception for a touchdown. Davis also had four tackles and one sack. Cam Berry totaled six tackles and one sack and Jibreel Al-Amin eight tackles and one sack.

Quanshon Page returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

BATTLEFIELD 38, UNITY REED 0: Braden Boggs returned two interceptions for touchdowns and caught another pass for a score as the host Bobcats improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Cedar Run District.

Boggs’ first interception went for 40 yards and gave Battlefield the lead in the first quarter. He added a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jonathan Walters in the second quarter and then recorded his final touchdown on a 6-yard interception in the third.

Walters also connected with Brandon Binkowski on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Quincy Bell rounded out Battlefield’s touchdowns with a 4-yard run in the fourth.

Vadin Bruot kicked a 16-yard field goal in the second and Battlefield recorded a safety.

Graham Jones led the Bobcats with 71 rushing yards on 16 carries. Walters was 15 of 34 passing for 137 yards and no interceptions.

Binkowski finished with six receptions for 48 yards and Boggs four receptions for 41 yards.

BRENTSVILLE 55, WILLIAM MONROE 0: Bryce Jackson ran for 120 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns in the Tigers' Class 3 Northwestern District win.

Caleb Alexander was 10 of 16 for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Beckman caught three passes for 111 yards and one touchdown and Luca Orlando caught two passes for 77 yards and one score.

Defensively, Jackson had seven tackles, a tackle for loss and one sack, Nick Griffin five tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 13, OSBOURN PARK 6: Thomas Pullen ran 26 times for 91 yards and the Yellow Jackets' lone score.

Ryan Westhoff was 15 of 31 passing for 130 yards and two interceptions. Wyatt Hurley caught six passes for 50 yards.

On defense, Osbourn Park's Bryson Thompson totaled 10 tackles, including a tackle for a loss. Westhoff had six tackles, one for a loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.