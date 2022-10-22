PATRIOT 63, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 6: Sam Fernandez was 14 of 16 passing for 337 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another in the Pioneers’ home Cedar Run District win.
Gabe Bigbee caught seven passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns, Jay Randall four for 99 and one score, Kam Mahoney two for 24 and Eddie Henry one for 45.
Quentin Harrison added three rushing touchdowns and ran 7 times for 73 yards. Fernandez had 69 rushing yards on two carries. Kombo Chogugudza recorded the other rushing touchdown.
Patriot (5-0 in district, 8-0 overall) totaled 531 yards of total offense.
BATTLEFIELD 49, OSBOURN PARK 0: Braden Boggs threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District road win.
Binkowski was 7 of 9 passing for 166 yards. He ran three times for 12 yards.
Jelon Johnson led Battlefield (6-0 in district, 8-0 overall) in rushing with 63 yards on nine carries and he scored a touchdown.
Brandon Binkowski (four receptions for 91 yards) caught two touchdown passes, freshman Brandon Murray one and Bryce Banning one for 45 yards.
Freshman Jayden Blackstock added a 25-yard rushing touchdown to close out the scoring. Battlefield has posted five shutouts on the season.
Maddux Tennant converted all seven extra-point attempts. Battlefield led 28-0 at halftime.
GAR-FIELD 32, HYLTON 0: Herman Jackson (one), Jordan Terry (one) and Deamonte Ferrufino (two) all scored rushing touchdowns in the Red Wolves’ Cedar Run District road win.
Terry totaled 95 rushing yards on eight carries. Ferrufino three for 70 and Jackson one for 27. Max Gardner had 96 rushing yards on seven carries.
Quarterback Adric Johnson threw a touchdown pass. Gar-Field is 3-2 in the district and 4-4 overall.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 41, POTOMAC 0: Tristan Evans threw four touchdown passes as the visiting Eagles improved to 5-0 in the Cardinal District and 9-0 overall in posting their fifth shutout of the season.
Evans was 16 of 30 passing for 177 yards and one touchdown. Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran 20 times for 95 yards and one touchdown.
EJ Reid (four receptions for 57 yards) and Aaron Duncan (four receptions, 40 yards) each caught two touchdown passes. Overton also had four receptions for 30 yards and JuJu Preston three receptions for 41 yards.
Isaiah Harper returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown and finished with six tackles. Devin Reeves had 2 tackles, Braxton Hunt nine tackles and two tackles for loss, Jewel Harris six tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss, Nasir Etherington four tackles and one sack and Overton five tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Freedom led 21 at halftime and scored its final 20 points in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.