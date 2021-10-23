PATRIOT 52, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 15: Keith Jenkins ran for 272 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns as the visiting Pioneers won their fourth straight to improve to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the Cedar Run District.
Sam Fernandez added 31 rushing yards on four carries and two touchdowns and Aidan Rojas has three carries for 23 yards and one touchdown.
Fernandez was 10 of 17 passing for 133 yards. Gabe Bigbee led Patriot with four receptions for 59 yards,
Khary Bates returned an interception 19 yards for a touchdown.
BATTLEFIELD 53, OSBOURN PARK 0: Jonathan Walters threw three touchdowns and Jelon Johnson and Josh Thaxton each ran two for scores as the host Bobcats led 51-0 at halftime in Friday’s Cedar Run District win.
Johnson finished the game with 115 rushing yards on nine carries. Walters was 8 of 11 for 152 yards and no interceptions. Dominic Taylor caught two touchdown passes and Brandon Binkowski the other as Battlefield improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the district.
Battlefield’s lone points in the second half came on a safety in the third quarter. Overall, the Bobcats totaled 345 yards and forced three turnovers. Binkowski recorded two interceptions and Caleb Woodson a fumble recovery.
FREEDOM 54, POTOMAC 14: Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran for 241 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, while Davis Bryson was 11 of 17 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the host Eagles’ Cardinal District win Friday.
JuJu Preston and Kam Courtney each caught five passes for 82 and 49 yards. Preston, EJ Reid and Cam Berry each had a touchdown reception.
Puma Page returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Nasir Etherington had seven tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack, John Crawford nine tackles and one forced fumble and Jibreel al-Amin six tackles and two sacks.
Freedom is 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the district.
