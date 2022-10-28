VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, FOREST PARK 0: The top-seeded Sharks (26-2) won their sixth straight Cardinal District Tournament Thursday. The final scores were 25-16, 25-19 and 25-18.
Colgan was led by district player of the year Brielle Kemavor with 8 kills and 3 blocks, Aubrey Hatch with 6 kills, Grace Smith with 5 kills and Zia Francis with 5 kills.
Alexis Scipione led the offense with 21 assists and Paula Sigurani paced the defense with 11 kills. Colgan well host Freedom South Riding Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinals.
For second-seeded Forest Park (14-7), Niya Nash had 14 assists, 6 digs, Declyn Tooze 8 assists and 6 digs, Destini Pickett 9 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, Zoe Strachan 8 kills, 2 blocks and Kristina Diaz 14 digs.
The Bruins host Colonial Forge Tuesday in the region quarterfinals.
FOOTBALL
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 65, HYLTON 0: The visiting Eagles posted their third 10-0 regular season since 2017 following Thursday's Cardinal District win.
The victory also gave Freedom (6-0 in district) its fifth district title in the last six seasons.
Junior quarterback Tristan Evans was 9 of 10 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns and Jeffrey Overton Jr. ran seven times for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Evans now has 41 touchdown passes on the season. The school and Prince William County record is 45 set in 2019 by Freedom graduate Quest Powell. Powell's record came in 12 games.
EJ Reid and Derek Moore each added a rushing touchdown. Kam Courtney (three receptions for 52 yards), Overton (one reception for 50 yards) and Aaron Duncan (three receptions for 41 yards) each had a touchdown reception.
JuJu Preston returned a punt 55 yards for a score as well.
TJ Bush totaled five tackles for loss and one blocked punt, Braxton Hunt recorded eight tackles, Devin Reeves seven tackles, Jewell Harris four tackles for loss and Preston an interception.
This was Freedom's sixth shutout of the season. The Eagles led 37-0 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.