UNITY REED 25, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 20: Blake Moore threw two touchdown passes and DaShaun Gibson and Amare Campbell each scored two touchdowns in the Lions’ Cedar Run District win on the road.
Moore finished the game 19 of 25 for 259 yards and no interceptions. Campbell ran 17 times for 134 yards. Campbell, a University of North Carolina commitment, also caught a touchdown pass. He totaled two receptions for 17 yards.
Gibson caught 10 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. He also returned an interception 46 yards for a touchdown.
Unity Reed is now 3-3 in the district and 5-4 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 31, GAR-FIELD 18: Quarterback Braden Boggs ran for 112 yards on nine carries and one touchdown and was 10 of 19 passing for 160 yards and one touchdown as the Bobcats won at home Friday.
Jelon Johnson and Bryce Banning each added a rushing touchdown for Battlefield (9-0). Brandon Binkowski led the Bobcats with five receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown.
Binkowski, Brodie Carroll and Barrett Sivley each had interceptions.
Battlefield hosts Patriot (9-0) next Friday, 7 p.m.
