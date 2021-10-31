Daniel Peters-John and Chris Clarke each ran for three touchdowns Friday as Forest Park defeated Colgan 61-14.
Peters-John and Clarke also ran for over 100 yards along with Jack Bobeck. Peters-John finished with 140 yards on nine carries, Clarke 117 yards on six carries and Bobeck 100 yards on 4 carries. Bobeck also ran for a touchdown as did Tyler Stewart. Jalen Hodnett ran 12 times for 75 yards.
Overall, Forest Park (3-2 Cardinal District, 4-5 overall) totaled 475 rushing yards.
Quarterback Quinton Pulley was 7 of 10 passing for 33 yards and one touchdown. Clarke caught the touchdown pass. Pulley has had a two-point conversion.
PATRIOT 51, JOHN CHAMPE 25: Sam Fernandez threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 176 more yards as the Pioneers won on the road.
Fernandez completed 13 of 18 passes and ran 17 times. Keith Jenkins added 139 rushing yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns as Patriot improved to 5-0 in the Cedar Run District and 7-2 overall.
Gabe Bigbee caught eight passes for 98 yards and one touchdown, Matt Boyd one pass for 44 yards and a score and Khary Bates three receptions for 49 yards and a score.
