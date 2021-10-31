Unity Reed snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 28-14 home Cedar Run District win over Freedom-South Riding.
Blake Moore was 13 of 22 for 223 passing yards and one touchdown. Mekhi Blakeney ran 13 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Moore also ran for a score.
DaShaun Gibson led Unity Reed (1-4, 3-5) with seven receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 63, HYLTON 18: Davis Bryson threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more as the host Eagles finished out the regular season with a Cardinal District win.
Bryson was 7 of 11 passing for 177 yards and totaled 146 rushing yards on four carries. Jeffery Overton Jr. added 122 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Kam Courtney (three receptions for 79 yards) and Michael Alvarado (two receptions for 67 yards) each caught two touchdown passes. EJ Reid caught one as well.
Defensively, Puma Page and Courtney each returned an interception for a touchdown, Dashawn Davis had eight tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble and Jabril Al-Amin had nine tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.
