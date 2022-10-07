FOREST PARK 21, WOODBRIDGE 20: Jaiden McLendon-Parker preserved the visiting Bruins’ Cardinal District win Friday with an interception following a Hail Mary pass by Woodbridge.
The Vikings were in position to get the win after recovering the onside kick. On the previous play, Woodbridge missed the extra point that would have tied the game.
For Forest Park (2-1 in district, 3-4 overall), Quinton Pulley ran for two touchdowns and Jovan Cook one. Pulley finished the game rushing 11 times for 129 yards and Cook 23 times for 84 yards.
Pulley scored the Bruins’ first two touchdowns. The two teams were tied at 7-7 at halftime.
Woodbridge went up 14-7. Forest Park got within one on Pulley’s second touchdown run. Tyler Stewart’s two-point conversion put the Bruins up 15-14.
Amaan Lewis was 12 of 24 passing for 164 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Woodbridge (1-1, 3-3). Michael Dankwa ran for two touchdowns.
PATRIOT 40, UNITY REED 21: Sam Fernandez returned to the lineup Friday and showed no rust from the layoff. The senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes as the Pioneers won their Cedar Run District game on homecoming.
Fernandez had missed Patriot’s last three games with a shoulder injury he sustained early in the Pioneers’ second game of the season. Fernandez finished the game 14 of 22 passing for 238 yards.
Fernandez connected with Jay Randall, Drew Hube and Eddie Henry for touchdown passes.
Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar broke a 21-21 tie with a field goal to put Patriot up by three with 10:49 left in the game.
Quentin Harrison put the game out of reach with back-to-back rushing touchdowns. Harrison ran 15 times for 129 yards. Gabe Bigbee caught eight passes for 69 yards.
Patriot is 3-0 in the district and 6-0 overall. Unity Reed falls to 1-2 and 3-3.
GAR-FIELD 26, POTOMAC 14: Adric Johnson threw for 230 yards on 16 of 22 passing and two touchdowns and Kalvon Sanders ran for 102 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns in the Red Wolves' Cardinal District win.
Jordan Terry caught seven passes for 120 yards, ran 15 times for 75 yards and returned two kicks for 70 yards. Gar-Field is now 2-1 in the district and 3-3 overall.
OSBOURN PARK 22, HYLTON 20: Adrian Cabrera threw two touchdown passes to Wyatt Hurley and Bryce Thompson ran for a touchdown as the Yellow Jackets won their first game of the season. It was also first-year head coach Marsel Wells' first win.
Cabrera finished the game 7 of 17 passing for 164 yards. Thompson ran 16 times for 56 yards and Hurley caught three passes for 121 yards for Osbourn Park (1-5).
Defensively, Matt Brown totaled six solo tackles and one interception, Clemson Lartey six solo tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack and Hurley five solo tackles and one sack.
BRENTSVILLE 30, MARET 24: Nico Orlando ran for 162 yards on 35 carries and scored two touchdowns for Brentsville (6-1).
Caleb Alexander threw two touchdown passes for Tyler Owens (three receptions, 87 yards).
Defensively, Will Johnson had seven tackles, one tackle for loss, Langston White five tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks, Orlando five tackles, one tackle for loss, Josh Rogers three tackles and Johnny Daly two tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.
