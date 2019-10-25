BATTLEFIELD 45, OSBOURN PARK 7: Trrajon Richards ran seven times for 174 yards and three touchdowns Friday as the Bobcats captured a Cedar Run District win.
Richards scored on runs of 55 yards in the first quarter and 12 and 44 yards in the third quarter. Sean McCarthy added a 48-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Eddie Ostrander connected with Blaze Jones for a 21-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Ethan Wooliever hit TJ Haywood for a 48-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Battlefield (2-1 in district, 3-5 overall) totaled 407 yards of offense, including 283 on the ground. The Bobcats led 45-0 in the fourth before Osbourn Park scored its lone touchdown off an 11-yard run.
FREEDOM 63, POTOMAC 8: Quest Powell threw for 324 yards and five touchdowns as the visiting Eagles improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Cardinal District. Powell completed 20 of 27 passes.
Umari Hatcher caught seven passes for 120 yards and one touchdown and Jason Hawkins caught five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Hamlin and Nijhere Johnson also caught touchdown passes.
Julian Edwards ran 15 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Marvin Hicks added two touchdown rushes.
On defense, Kealey Davis recorded four sacks. Jaylen Griffin, Jabril Al-Am and Vershon Lee also each had a sack and Johnson and Darryl Overton III an interception each.
Freedom led 42-0 at halftime.
BRENTSVILLE 24, CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK 14: The visiting Tigers ran for 294 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s Class 3 Northwestern District win.
Junior Brady Hoad led the rushing attack with 124 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Guy Hayes added 58 yards on 14 carries and one score and Kyler Cornwell had 15 yards on five carries and one score.
Hayes was 5 for 15 passing for 96 yards. Juniors Aidan Lawhead and T.J. Stanley each had a two-point conversion off receptions.
Brentsville (3-0 in district, 5-3 overall) led 14-7 at halftime. The Tigers went up 24-7 on a safety forced by Jakob Morgan and Hoad’s 53-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers have three in a row and five of their last six.
