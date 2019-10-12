Brentsville scored all its points in the second half Friday to come back and defeat host William Monroe 13-10 in its Class 3 Northwestern District opener.
The Tigers (1-0, 3-3) trailed 10-0 at halftime. Kyler Cornwell scored on a touchdown run in the third to cap a 90-yard drive for Brentsville.
Guy Hayes connected with T.J. Stanley on a 66-yard screen pass with four minutes left for the game-winning touchdown Senior Tyler Talavera sealed the win with an interception on 4th and 17 with two minutes left in the game.
Brentsville totaled 265 yards of offense. Brady Hoad led the Tigers with 79 rushing yards on 12 carries. Hayes added 54 yards on 15 carries. Hayes thew for 126 yards and Stanley caught 106 receiving yards.
FOREST PARK 39, COLGAN 7: Justice San Agustin ran for two touchdowns, Jerrod Woods ran for one and scored one on defense and quarterback Griffin Boone threw two touchdowns to Areeb Rashid in the Bruins’ Cardinal District win Friday.
Forest Park’s defense forced five turnovers (three fumbles and two interceptions. Rashid and Collin Wickware had the interceptions. Forest Park is 1-2 in the district and 2-5 overall.
GAR-FIELD 51, POTOMAC 7: Bishop Fitzgerald threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while Xavier Coltrane ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns in the Indians’ Cardinal District win Friday.
Fitzgerald finished with 210 passing yards and scored off a 60-yard run. Jedaiah Dancy caught three passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, Curt Hamlin scored a rushing touchdown and Abdul Kaloko return two kickoffs for 120 yards, including a touchdown.
Mason Woods led Gar-Field’s defense, totaling 13 tackles and four tackles for loss Deavohn Debo Bumbrey added 10 tackles and three tackles for loss and Jaiden Carter had eight tackles. Jason Sorto was 7 of 7 in extra point attempts and averaged 53.25 yards per kickoff.
Gar-Field is now 1-1 in the district and 4-2 overall.
