Patriot's field hockey team beat Battlefield 3-2 Thursday after sudden death shootouts.
Battlefield scored in the first half, and Patriot tied the game early in the second half with a goal by sophomore Natalie Zeger. At the end of the regular game time, the score was 0-0.
After 15 minutes of reduced man 7v7 sudden death overtime, the game was still tied. Teams went into 5 shootouts each.
Junior goalie Julia Shearer made 5 shootout saves including a penalty strike during Battlefield’s attempts. She let in one goal. Julia Henry made Patriot’s 5th and final 1v1 to keep Patriot in the game.
Shearer stopped Battlefield’s first attempt at the 1v1 sudden death triple overtime shootout. Patriot sophomore Claudia Lenahan scored Patriot’s 3rd and final goal to win the game.
Patriot is currently 13-1 with an undefeated conference record of 8-0. They have scored 50 goals this season.
VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, POTOMAC 0: Colgan traveled to Potomac on Thursday night and came away with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-11 victory. Colgan was led by Jayden Wyatt with 7 kills and Jennah Wyatt with 6 kills. Vanessa Thompson had 16 digs and Kristin Lough had 26 assists. Colgan is now 16-5 overall and 10-0 in the district. Colgan travels to Forest Park Tuesday.
