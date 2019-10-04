FIELD HOCKEY
PATRIOT 8, OSBOURN 0: Lauren Gresham led the Pioneers Thursday with three goals followed by Sophia Browning with two and Natalie Zeger, Claudia Lenahan and Morgan Doyle with one each.
Junior Goalie Julia Shearer had 3 saves and senior goalie Alexa Smith had 2 saves.
VOLLEYBALL
COLGAN 3, HYLTON 0: Colgan hosted Hylton Thursday night and came away with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 victory. Colgan was led by Jayden Wyatt with 10 kills, Brielle Kemavor with 8 kills and Kailin Flanagan with 7 kills.
AJ Pitts and Kristin Lough combined for 40 assists while Sydney Thaxton chipped in 17 digs. Colgan is now 14-5 overall and 8-0 in the district. Colgan hosts Gar-Field on Tuesday.
