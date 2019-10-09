FIELD HOCKEY
PATRIOT 3, STONEWALL JACKSON 1: Lauren Gresham scored two goals and Morgan Doyle one for the Pioneers.
Senior Alexa Smith and junior Julia Shearer were in goal for Patriot.
BATTLEFIELD 2, OSBOURN 1: Both teams went scoreless for the whole first half.
Battlefield scored 13 minutes into the second half (goal by Rocia Gayoso). Osbourn answered with a tying goal just 4 minutes later (goal by sophomore forward Abby Urquilla and assisted by junior forward/midfielder Lianty Yularnis).
The game remained tied for the rest of regulation time and went to OT. After 15 minutes of OT, the game was still tied, forcing shootouts. The winning goal for Battlefield was scored by Stefanie Goergen.
Osbourn's goalie DJ Holsclaw had 9 saves throughout the game.
