Old Dominion University will host the 2021 and 2022 Virginia High School League Class 5 and Class 6 state football championships. The games will be held at ODU’s S.B. Ballard Stadium.
The games are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 and Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Game times are noon and 4:30 p.m. for both years.
ODU has not hosted any high school football games since the 1980s.
“We are excited about our 2-year agreement with the university that allows our student-athletes the opportunity to play at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium," said Shawn Knight, assistant director of the VHSL, in a press release.
“ODU affirmed that having our championships on their campus was important to them and hosting our championships is about more than just playing football. It reflects the institution’s commitment to providing the participating teams and their school communities a lifetime experience. The opportunity to provide that kind of experience is a source of pride for the VHSL thanks to ODU.”
The 2021 state semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 4 at local venues.
Liberty University will host the Class 3 and Class 4 state title while Salem’s City Stadium will host the Class 1 and Class 2 state finals. All 2021 games are Dec. 11.
