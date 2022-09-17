Given the success the Patriot Pioneers have had offensively with Sam Fernandez at quarterback since last season, it could have been disastrous when Fernandez went down with a shoulder injury against Forest Park Sept. 8 on the Pioneers' fourth offensive play of the game.
But fortunately for Patriot (3-0), the offense still has a good rhythm behind senior backup Scott Bateman. Despite losing two fumbles and being penalized 20 times for 185 yards, the host Pioneers still rolled up 472 yards of total offense, including three rushing touchdowns by Quentin Harrison, as Patriot stayed undefeated with a 35-21 non-district victory over Gar-Field.
Bateman, who threw for 200 yards on 8 of 12 passing and touchdowns in relief of Fernandez against Forest Park, had the Pioneers’ offense rolling early, completing 12 of 16 passes for 140 yards in the first half. But Patriot lost both of its fumbles in the first half and also had several drives stalled by penalties. Patriot’s defense did well, sacking Gar-Field quarterback Adric Johnson three times.
Gar-Field (1-2) used a few big plays to score each of its touchdowns. The Red Wolves got 170 yards of offense, but 93 of them came on one play—a scoring run by Jordan Henry that accounted for Gar-Field's first touchdown and cut Patriot’s lead to 14-7.
Meanwhile, Patriot’s offensive efficiency could have been even better had it not been for 20 penalties for 185 yards. Overall, the two teams were penalized a combined 40 times for 368 yards. Bateman finished with 153 passing yards and appeared confident throughout.
Bateman, a former tight end who had not taken quarterback reps during practices before this week, looked like he had been a starter all season given his command of the offense.
“Nobody who looks at us would know we have a missing piece at quarterback,” Patriot coach Sean Finnerty said. “I think the kids kept battling. They kept their heads up and it’s easy to drop your head after [committing] penalties like that. We made too many mistakes tonight and they [the kids] know it, too. That’s why you didn’t see a lot of celebrating after the game.”
Patriot’s offense moved the ball methodically down the field in the first quarter before fumbling. The teams each failed to score on their next drives before the Pioneers scored late in the first quarter on a 5-yard pass from Bateman to Kam Mahoney to give Patriot a 7-0 lead with the ensuing extra point by Anthony Cuzmar.
Then with 6:43 left in the first half, Quentin Harrison scored his first of three touchdowns on the day, this one on an 8-yard run that made it 14-0.
Gar-field, meanwhile, sputtered offensively. Johnson failed to complete his first nine passes and went 8 for 26 overall. The Gar-Field offensive woes included two bad snaps that led to Johnson carrying six times for minus-43 yards.
The Red Wolves did score just before halftime when Jordan Terry followed a timeout by Gar-Field coach Tony Keiling, with a 93-yard scoring run.
“We were physical up front and Scott [Bateman] made some really good reads. Senior leadership right [there],” Finnerty said. “We had some really good drives tonight. There are just a few mistakes we need to get corrected and I 100 percent know we will do that.”
How good was Patriot’s offense despite the penalties? Extremely good. Harrison scored on runs of 8, 22, and 5 yards and Bateman threw for two others, including a 29-yard scoring pass to Gabe Bigbee with 12 seconds left in the first half to make it 21-7.
Gar-Field's Kalvon Sanders was a key contributor for the Red Wolves, running for 28 yards on eight carries, including a 15-yard TD run that made it 28-14 late in the third quarter. The Red Wolves scored a late touchdown to make the score appear much closer than it was when Braxton Williams caught a 35-yard scoring pass with 2:20 to play.
Finnerty said his best estimate for a timetable for Fernandez’s return is about “3-4 weeks.”
Meanwhile, Patriot’s offense is in the capable hands of Bateman, who finished with 153 yards passing.
“The first half I was really happy [with the way I played],” Bateman said. “Running and getting the first downs really opens things up offensively. The offensive line did an amazing job, just perfect execution all the way around.”
GAR-FIELD (1-2) 0 7 7 7—21
PATRIOT (3-0) 7 14 7 7—35
First Quarter
P—Mahoney 5 pass from Bateman (Cuzman kick), 1:00
Second Quarter
P—Harrison 8 run (Cuzman kick), 6:43
G-F—Terry 93 run (Coco-Hernandez kick), 5:44
P—Bigbee 29 pass from Bateman (Cuzma kick), :12
Third Quarter
P—Harrison 22 run (Cuzma kick), 6:46
G-F—Sanders 15 pass from Johnson (Coco-Hernandez kick), 2:17
Fourth Quarter
P—Harrison 5 run (Cuzma kick), 3:41
G-F—Williams 35 pass from Johnson (Coco-Hernandez kick), 2:@0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Gar-Field—Henry 2-93, Sanders 8-28, Johnson 6-(minus 43); Patriot—McCarter17-99, Bigbee 7-75, Harrison 8-45, Bateman 6-0.
Passing
Gar-Field, Johnson 10-26-0-93; Patriot, Bateman 13-17-0-153.
Receiving
Gar-Field, Jackson 5-61, Sanders 3-24, Williams 1-35, Gardner 1-8; Patriot, Bigbee 5-57, Mahoney 2-20, Hube 2-15, Henry 1-35, McCarter 1-15, Negron 1-11, Randle 1-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.