On and off the football field, Woodbridge's Michael Dankwa honors his dad, a COVID victim

Georgina Dankwa casually watches the four Woodbridge High School varsity football captains head to midfield for the pregame coin toss when it suddenly dawns on her. One of those boys is her son, Michael.

Dankwa, of course, never said a word to his mother about receiving this honor. But then he’s not one to single himself out. There are four captains, he reminds his mother afterward.

Still, the scene hits Georgina hard as she tries to process the moment while sitting in the stands with her youngest child, Matthew, for Woodbridge’s season-opener Sept. 3 against North Stafford.

Overcome with mixed emotions, Georgina calls her daughter, Melinda, a sophomore at Virginia Commonwealth University, and through tears tells her the big news. Then comes another reality check, this one harder to swallow or even mention. But the words come anyway, and the two cry together.

“I wish your dad was here,” Georgina tells Melinda. “He’d be so proud of him.”

Michael Dankwa (left) with his father Michael.

Proud of so many things. Dankwa’s leadership. His athletic prowess as Woodbridge’s starting running back and punter. His maturity and resilience. His continued success in the classroom.

His father, Michael Dankwa, died Feb. 19 at the age of 46 from COVID-19. But his legacy resides in his oldest son, a 16-year-old junior ready to assume an expanded, yet pre-determined role he willingly embraces.

Even though he’s no longer here in person, the elder Dankwa taught his son well.

“I’m staying on the path, the track he helped put me on,” Dankwa said.

DEVASTATING NEWS

Dankwa knew something was wrong. His mother always called at the end of the school day to check in on her two boys.

But this Friday, Dankwa never heard from his mother. She had returned to Inova Fairfax Hospital with her husband’s brother, Nathan, around 9 a.m. after receiving a call the night before from the hospital telling her they had resuscitated her husband. The hospital was able to keep Michael alive, but Georgina knew things were still up in the air because Michael was still on a ventilator.

Knowing Michael might not have much time left, Georgina and Nathan stayed at the hospital Friday and were by his side when he passed around 1 p.m.

Georgina tried to stay in the present, but it was difficult. How did this happen?

She and Michael had built a life together after both moved separately from Ghana – Michael first, in 1995, and then Georgina a year later. They met in Northern Virginia, married and moved to Woodbridge and over the past 19 years raised their three children on the values of God, education, family and hard work.

Michael became the general manager at the Hard Times Café in Alexandria. He also spent two years at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, where he received a bachelor of science degree in mathematics. Georgina remained at home, working as a billing manager and taking care of the family.

They complemented each other, his boisterous personality a perfect contrast to her reserved demeanor. But they were always a team who looked out for each other with the same goals in mind.

TROUBLING SIGNS

The morning of Jan. 6, at the height of the winter surge of COVID, Georgina’s mother, who lived nearby, tested positive for the virus. Georgina took the kids to a Patient First later that day – and they all also tested positive, so she assumed Michael had the virus as well. She called Michael at work and told him the news. He came home.

Georgina and the children were asymptomatic, but Michael showed signs of fatigue two days later when he struggled to breathe while walking down the stairs at their Woodbridge townhouse.

After conferring with their health insurance provider, Georgina drove Michael to Inova Fairfax. He tested positive for COVID at the hospital and never left. The hospital placed him on a ventilator Jan. 20.

Woodbridge running back Michael Dankwa looks over the Hylton defense during action on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Pandemic restrictions limited the number of visitors to two who were allowed to see patients so Dankwa never saw his father in the hospital. Quiet and soft-spoken, Dankwa knew his dad was sick but only occasionally asked his mom how Michael was doing.

The last time he asked came a week before Michael died. Georgina told Dankwa there was talk of putting Michael in hospice.

“He said, ‘Mom, he’s still here. He’s not gone yet,’” Georgina said. “He was positive through the whole thing.”

In deference to an African custom, Georgina decided to hold off telling her children about Michael’s death until the family was together. She arrived home around mid-afternoon and delivered the news first to her mother outside the home and then, with the help of Nathan, to others between 6 and 7 p.m.

Dankwa had spent the afternoon in the basement playing Xbox, but he could tell by his mother’s facial expression something was amiss.

Sitting the two boys on the living room couch, Nathan told them their dad had died. Eleven-year-old Matthew cried. Dankwa was stoic. He never said anything and returned to his room to listen to music.

“My face was stone cold,” Dankwa said.

AN OUTLET

Football provided a refuge. Dankwa already felt isolated because students were still learning remotely. His dad’s death only reinforced the need for social interaction and physical activity.

“It was an escape with everything he was dealing with,” Nathan Dankwa said.

Dankwa embraced football from a young age. His mother and grandmother were both rabid Washington Football Team fans. He saw himself as a playmaker in the mold of former WFT standouts Clinton Portis and Santana Moss.

His dad took him to Washington games, and he began playing in a flag football league as a fifth-grader.

The next school year, he tried out for the Lake Ridge Middle School team. He was cut, but refused to quit. Head coach Sonny Moss offered him a spot on the team as a team manager, something he did for all sixth-graders who are cut.

Instead of pouting, Dankwa found ways to contribute by performing menial tasks like filling water bottles. He loved helping in whatever way he could.

Woodbridge ball carrier Michael Dankwa is bottled up by the Hylton defense on this attempt during the teams' showdown on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

“He’s such an incredible kid, so kind, compassionate and caring,” Moss said. “His work ethic is amazing and [he] is so tough mentally and physically. I love that kid. He was my student of the year his sixth-grade year.”

Dankwa’s approach fit his overall attitude when presented with a challenge.

“If there’s one thing about him, it’s he never gives up,” Georgina said. “The more you tell him he can’t do something the more he pushes himself.”

Dankwa made the Lake Ridge team as a seventh-grader but played sparingly. By eighth grade, he played cornerback but still felt out of position. He wanted to run the ball or catch it.

Dankwa arrived at Woodbridge with a chance to play junior varsity as a freshman, but the family had a pre-scheduled vacation that forced Dankwa to miss time during the preseason. He was assigned to the freshman team as a cornerback.

Earlier this year, Dankwa made the varsity team as a sophomore, but he struggled at times to concentrate as he thought about his dad and his family situation. Instead of playing in the fall of 2020, the pandemic-shortened season was pushed back to the winter with only six regular-season games. Woodbridge’s opener was Feb. 23, four days after his dad died.

The delay to the start of the football season also affected his ability to focus. Preparation was rushed and confined without a chance to build long-term stability. Dankwa received some reps at running back, but playing time remained limited.

Coaches and teammates offered support after Michael’s death. That helped. Out of respect for his African heritage, Dankwa also assumed his role as the oldest male in the family to look out for his mom and his two siblings.

“When [Michael died], it took us all by shock,” Nathan said. “But as time went by, [Dankwa] softened. He’s taken it well and [has been] there for the rest of his family. He’s more cheerful. He knows how to react to it.”

As he prepared for the 2021 football season, Dankwa remained resilient in dealing with his third head coach in as many seasons.

With more time to prove himself, Dankwa caught head coach Jimmy Longerbeam’s eye with his speed during offseason drills. But the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Dankwa stood out for other reasons.

Longerbeam noticed how hard Dankwa worked in the offseason. Longerbeam also liked Dankwa’s selfless attitude.

“He’s the first guy at practice,” Longerbeam said. “He has all those intangibles. Those are the types of guys you want in your program.”

The coaches thought so highly of Dankwa they made him the only underclassmen among Woodbridge’s four captains. Leaders run in the Dankwa family. His paternal grandfather was a captain in Ghana’s navy.

Dankwa is not an in-your-face leader, preferring to lead by example. But he will speak up when necessary, especially when it comes to correcting what he considers inappropriate behavior.

He backs it up by how he conducts himself. After scoring a touchdown, Dankwa may high-five his teammates, but then he gives the football back to the referee.

“I’m not crazy with celebrating,” Dankwa said. “I never feel the need to do that. It’s on to the next one, not flaunt and taunt.”

Dankwa is also someone with his priorities in order. He’d like to play football in college, but only as a way to get an education.

MAKING AN IMPACT

As a first-year starter with little varsity experience, Dankwa typifies Woodbridge’s roster makeup. The Vikings start only one senior on offense and have two freshmen on the line.

But under Longerbeam, a coach with a reputation for turning programs around, the Vikings (3-6) find themselves headed in the right direction after going 1-5 last season.

Dankwa has played a key role in Woodbridge’s improvement. His best performance was Oct. 22 against winless Colgan, when he ran for a career-high 135 yards on 18 carries and caught three passes for 90 yards and one touchdown in a 19-13 victory.

Woodbridge's Michael Dankwa performs punting duties during his team's 22-8 win over visiting Hylton on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Malik Hunter’s switch from wide receiver to quarterback gave Woodbridge another running option that freed Dankwa up.

And as a first-time punter, he’s averaging 39 yards a kick.

“The biggest thing with him is his work ethic and his attention to detail,” Longerbeam said. “He asks questions and studies his craft.”

Michael was the same way. While proud of his son, Michael praised him in small doses so he kept a level head. Humility and improvement matter most.

Dankwa knew his dad was proud of him, but he also understood why his dad treated him the way he did.

“What he’s accomplished, it puts a smile on all our faces,” Nathan said. “With everything he’s been through and still going through, he’s the star of our household.”

Dankwa does not mention his dad’s death unless someone brings up the subject. In fact, Longerbeam had no idea of Michael’s passing until a reporter brought it to his attention.

“He doesn’t want anyone feeling sorry for him,” Georgina said. “He wants to be recognized for what he does. He doesn’t want anyone giving him something. He wants to work for it.”

Dankwa is serious, but he has a lighter side as well. When asked how tall he is, he said, “6-2.” Knowing that was a clear overstatement, Dankwa then smiled and came clean about his actual size.

Georgina hasn’t noticed any red flags that might indicate Dankwa is behaving out of character. He is a 4.0 student who enjoys school, football and family. When he does cry, it’s usually around family members.

“If you push him, he will pull away,” Georgina said. “I don’t push him a lot if he doesn’t want to talk. It’s football and home.”

PAYING IT FORWARD

On the morning of Sep. 18, Dankwa walked into the Woodbridge auditorium. He joined parents, coaches and teammates to discuss what had happened the night before.

During a timeout late in the third quarter against visiting Massaponax, Woodbridge defensive coordinator Fred Moore collapsed on the field while walking toward the sideline. Moore, 33, died later that night at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge.

Woodbridge running back Michael Dankwa warms up prior to his team's game against visiting Hylton on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

When Moore dropped to the ground, Dankwa remembered the coaches yelling for ice. Dankwa took off in search of ice as he tried to help any way he could.

He did not talk about the incident with his mom that night or the next morning before they arrived at school. But as the players broke off into groups to talk among themselves, Dankwa felt compelled to speak up.

He knew something about loss and wanted to share what he had learned from his father’s death. Dankwa encouraged his teammates to talk about it, but also to give themselves permission to sort out their thoughts first.

The moment served a dual purpose. It lifted his teammates. But it also strengthened him with a reminder: “I’m not alone either.”