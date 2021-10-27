When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the high school sports season in March 2020 for the remainder of the school year, Keith Laine saw an opportunity to begin a long-overdue project.
With unexpected extra time on his hands, Laine, Osbourn Park High School’s activities director, started to create an athletic hall of fame. His predecessor, Dan Evans, had wanted to do it earlier, but time constraints made it difficult to get such a big endeavor off the ground.
Not now. Freed from the day-to-day ritual of overseeing high school extracurricular events, Laine formed a five-person committee, including himself, to establish bylaws.
The group featured coaches and administrators with institutional knowledge of the school’s athletic history, then expanded to 15 and became the Hall of Fame Trustees designated to sort through the 25 nominations it began seeking in February.
The board of trustees whittled the list down to 15 and by the first week of June announced its inaugural class. Osbourn Park will honor the class Oct. 28 at the Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge and at halftime of the homecoming football game the next day against Osbourn.
There are also plans to have the honorees talk to students Friday during the school day as a way to relate their own athletic experiences and beyond.
“This school has been open 46 years and there have been a ton of great athletes who have come through this building,” said Laine, in his 14th year as Osbourn Park’s athletic director. “We want to recognize them and have them make connections with the current kids.”
Marcia (Fletcher) Williams, a 1987 OP graduate and one of this year's inductees, lives in South Carolina now.
But the former state champion hurdler who went on to become Clemson University’s first Black head coach remains connected to her high school alma mater by coming back when she can to present the "Marcia Fletcher" award at the Victor Cahoon Track and Field Classic in the spring.
"I definitely keep track of how the team is doing," Williams said. "I have a lot of respect for [former OP track coach Mike] Feldman and [former OP coach and activities director Dan] Evans and the positive impact that they have both had on the Osbourn Park athletic program and community."
"I am very thankful and honored for being selected as an inaugural inductee into Osbourn Park High School's Athletic Hall of Fame. I was definitely surprised as there are many talented and deserving student-athletes that competed for Osbourn Park over the years."
To get an idea of how to create an athletic hall of fame, Laine said the trustees looked at those at other schools like Woodbridge, West Springfield and Gar-Field. There was no predetermined number for the first class, but only athletes who had graduated from Osbourn Park at least 10 years ago were eligible. There was no limit on years for administrators, coaches and contributors.
Laine said the trustees decided to consider athletes only from the time Osbourn Park opened.
Before opening in 1975, Osbourn Park was formerly known as Osbourn High School. (The current Osbourn High School opened in 1977 after Manassas was incorporated as an independent city).
“We are Osbourn Park, not Osbourn,” Laine said. “Although history is there, we had a lot more access to records for Osbourn Park than the original Osbourn. I know it could be a touchy subject, but we as a group decided to stick with Osbourn Park.”
This year’s class includes:
- 1983 graduate Debbie Saffer, the first Prince William County girls basketball player to score over 1,000 career points
- Billy Fields, a 1978 graduate, the county’s all-time public school boys career point leader and single-season-scoring average leader (40.1 points per game, set in 1977-78 season)
- 2004 graduate Andrew Dykstra, a former Major League Soccer goalie.
Laine said all of the inductees will be represented in some form. Saffer and Victor Cahoon, a 1986 graduate who starred in track and football and eventually signed with the Washington Football Team out of Arizona State, have passed away. But their parents will represent them at the induction ceremony. Al Crow, Osbourn Park’s first activities director, has also passed away, but his family will accept the honor on his behalf.
Laine said the honorees and their representatives are grateful for this accolade.
“All were very surprised, excited and humbled that they are still being talked about and not been forgotten,” Laine said. “It’s our motto: Once a Jacket, always a Jacket.”
